Mark Schmidt had set this in motion about nine hours earlier.
He said aloud what a lot of people were probably thinking at that moment, and, perhaps, what his team needed to hear.
“No one’s expecting us to win other than us,” the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach told his Bonnies in the post-shootaround huddle. “It doesn't matter what other people think. It’s what we think.”
And what Bona thought was that, despite its faults this season, despite the ups and downs, the outside noise and inside frustrations, it could beat the league’s hottest team, on the road, in front of a rabid crowd of nearly 8,000. And then, propelled by a potentially season-swinging 16-0 run, it went out and … did.
The Bonnies were everything we knew them to be — tough, together, overwhelming, unrelenting. And, with their backs to the wall, and behind a vintage defensive effort, they got the better of Saint Louis, beating the Billikens 68-61 in a showcase contest on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.
FOR SCHMIDT’S team, if it wasn’t one of the biggest regular-season road wins for this group, it was certainly its biggest overall since winning the Charleston Classic championship on Nov. 21. More, it might have served as a memo for those that had fully given up after the Richmond loss:
This is still a team that must be reckoned with.
“We didn’t play perfect,” said Schmidt, whose team will meet Saint Louis again on Monday in the second of a four-day home-and-home swing. “But we showed some mental toughness. We made the plays when we needed to make the plays. We got stops when we needed to get the stops. It was a good victory on the road against a really good team.”
Four of five starters finished in double figures, and each had key moments as Bona (14-7, 6-4) rallied from an initial 11-point hole (25-14) with a 16-0 run to go up 34-30 at halftime and then extended that lead in the second half before hanging down the stretch.
Kyle Lofton totaled 16 points, eight assists and four steals and made a big jumper with 2:37 left to make it a seven-point game. Jalen Adaway (5 rebounds) had 15 points and made some critical free throws in the final two minutes. Osun Osunniyi, after a big-boy showing against one imposing SLU big man in last year’s Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals, had another on Friday, collecting 12 points, six rebounds and six blocks.
And though it did enough offensively, it ultimately won with lockdown defense.
In which ways?
Take your pick.
BONA HELD the league’s highest-scoring team to 18 points below its season average. It limited the A-10’s fourth-leading scorer, Gibson Jimerson, who’d been averaging 17, to six points on 2-for-10 shooting. Though point guard Yuri Collins did score 18 points, he committed eight turnovers and Bona was mostly able to keep him corralled.
More than that, however, it “out-physicaled” the conference’s most physical team, swiping 12 steals (as part of 18 Saint Louis turnovers), which led to a 16-6 edge in points off turnovers and a 36-30 advantage in the paint. It also handled it on the other side, committing just seven turnovers of its own.
That’s what gave Bona its third top 50 and fifth top 100 win of the year. And that’s what allowed it to snap the Billikens’ six-game win streak.
“It was a good effort,” Schmidt allowed. “We tried to make it hard on Collins and Jimerson. “From a defensive standpoint, especially in the second half, I thought we contested shots. We took care of the ball. The game was won in the paint; that’s when they’re at their best and (we beat them in those areas), and that’s how you win on the road.
“The offense wasn’t great, even though we shot 50 percent. We didn’t shoot the ball well from 3s (going just 3-for-13), but when you defend and play with that competitiveness, it gives you a chance against anybody.”
BONA, Schmidt said, “threw the first punch,” going up 6-4 on a trio of Osunniyi buckets. And even after falling behind 25-14, it answered quickly. It regained the lead, 26-25, on a Lofton jumper with 4:45 left in the half and, in that environment, never relinquished it.
The Bonnies pushed it to five, then seven, then nine (61-52) on a dunk from Osunniyi with 2:12 left. Saint Louis (17-7, 8-3) managed to pull within three (64-61) with 36 ticks left, but Adaway sealed it with a pair of free throws.
“We got some stops, we made enough foul shots to keep them at bay,” Schmidt said. “But it was good to finish. Like I said, we didn’t play perfect, but our guys showed some mental toughness fighting back — getting the lead at halftime, stretching it out a little bit and then every time they made a run, we had an answer, that was good to see.”
Jaren Holmes partly broke out of a recent slump, going for 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting. Bona jumped to fifth in the A-10 standings, one in the loss column out of that crucial top four spot. And it answered a tough 0-2 week with a much-needed 2-0 stretch and another crack at a big win on Monday.
This, of course, was different from bouncing back against Saint Joe’s and Fordham. Is this its turning point victory down the stretch?
“Nah,” Schmidt said, keeping an even-keel. “The Fordham game was important because it was the next one, and this one was important. The next one on Monday’s just as important. In this league, you can’t underestimate anybody. The best teams get knocked off by the worst teams.
“It was a great victory, we’ll celebrate and tomorrow morning, we’ll get back to work, look at the tape and try to get better so we can play even better (in the rematch) on Monday.”