ST. BONAVENTURE — The Atlantic 10 has postponed the Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure men’s basketball game, originally set for Saturday, due to COVID-19 protocols within Bona’s program.
The game will be rescheduled for a to-be determined date and time.
This marks the fifth-straight Bona game that has been wiped out due to the recent surge in COVID-19, its non-conference finale with Northeastern followed by four A-10 contests — at George Washington and Dayton and home with Fordham and Saint Louis. The Fordham game has since been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
The Bonnies sit 8-3 on the season and haven’t played since falling to Virginia Tech, 86-49, on Dec. 17.