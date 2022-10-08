Trail camera buck

Sure, your trail camera is showing a few bucks around, but that doesn't mean you're going to see them everytime you go hunting.

If you’re not a hunter you may have the impression that those who do hunt just stroll out in the woods and bag a deer. It’s possible, but highly unlikely.

In fact, non-hunters have difficulty seeing a deer in the woods even if it’s standing in a clearing with the sun shining on it. This isn’t speculation, I’ve witnessed it many times. Those unaccustomed to the forest possess untrained eyes and don’t know what telltale signs to search for.

