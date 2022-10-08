If you’re not a hunter you may have the impression that those who do hunt just stroll out in the woods and bag a deer. It’s possible, but highly unlikely.
In fact, non-hunters have difficulty seeing a deer in the woods even if it’s standing in a clearing with the sun shining on it. This isn’t speculation, I’ve witnessed it many times. Those unaccustomed to the forest possess untrained eyes and don’t know what telltale signs to search for.
Pointing out a deer to them goes something like this:
“OK, see that big stump in front of you. No, the big stump with the ferns in front. Now, look to the right about 30 yards and you’ll see a rock about the size of a garbage can. Yes, it’s rounded on the top. Good. Right over it there’s a big tree with a broken off limb on the left side. Got it? Alright. Look straight underneath the limb and move your eyes 20 feet to the left. The deer’s right there.
"See it? NO? For crying out loud it just switched its tail!”
The deer turns and runs, big white tail flashing.
“Oh, I see it, I see it!” the excited searcher exclaims. You shake your head and wonder if the companion is blind.
Seeing is all about experience, the trained eye searching for color, shape, angles, lines, curves, something out of place or in an area it shouldn’t be, the mind, like a computer instantly noting and analyzing the terrain before you. Anyone of the stimulus above or others stop your scan, the eyes concentrate intently and the anomaly is recognized as quarry or not. Our minds are amazing.
Last Saturday was a typical first day hunting out of camp. The alarm sounded at 5, Dave, Jim and I dragged our butts out of bed, ate some peanut butter toast and headed to our stands at 6:15. It was pitch black with a scattering of rain. I tripped and stumbled my way up the hill — forgot my flashlight, of course — and climbed into my makeshift blind. What would the day bring?
Slowly it grew lighter as the forest took shape around me. First the larger branches appeared against the barely lightening sky, then dim tree trunks appeared. Next, the lower, larger-diameter limbs took shape and, finally, smaller saplings were visible. The world surrounding me was dark grays and black, but as it grew ever lighter colors gradually came to life. Different shades of green, bright and vibrant, mixed with darker leaves blended pleasingly together. An artist’s palate of yellows, reds and oranges come to life and began to glow beautifully as the scattered maple trees blossomed into their fall finery.
At first, daylight grew gradually, then, for unknown reasons the light increased almost suddenly, as if someone threw a switch. One moment it was still shadowy and indistinct then, bang, it was full daylight. My friends and I have often commented on this. Is it a trick of our eyes, an actual change in how our eyes see or an unexplained physical phenomenon? An intriguing question.
The pristine silence of the morning was suddenly broken by the crows. First a single caw, answered by another then an outburst as many communicated back and forth. How early this begins depends on the day. On Saturday, the big, black birds were stirring early. Other days they may wait up to 30 minutes before sounding off. I have no idea why this is so, just as I have no idea why turkeys gobble like crazy one morning and are silent the following. Whatever the stimulus, humans cannot detect it.
For an hour nothing stirred, then a quick flash of motion as a fat chipmunk appeared, busily sniffing, nosing, digging through the leaves in search of breakfast. He worked his way ever closer until he was within a foot of my boot. For several minutes he was all around me, his quick, precise motions fascinating to observe. Then something alarmed him and he jumped on a limb 3 feet away and began chirping the alarm. Whatever the danger was remained invisible to me and, nervous, he ran off.
Then a flash of motion — a deer! I thought its head was behind a tree and raised my crossbow. Rookie mistake. Somehow the big doe saw me instantly and after some foot stomping and staring ran off.
Twenty minutes later I turned my head to look behind me, a snort, glimpse of a deer and it was gone. The deer were unusually spooky for the first day. Then it hit me! The neighboring camp had uncharacteristically come up for chores and archery. Their 4-wheelers and stand maintenance had thoroughly spooked the deer. I should have been hunting across the main highway where things were undisturbed.
Back to camp for breakfast, then a little football. At 4, I was back in the woods in a tree stand this time. A stiff breeze turned the leaves upside down and bent the branches 3 to 4 feet back and forth as the trees bowed and swayed. Just before dark a doe and fawn fed in front of me only 20 yards away, but no bucks showed.
Yes, this was a typical hunt — it's what happens most of the time. Camp, a day in God’s woods filled with tiny, but precious memories.