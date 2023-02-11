The Great American Outdoor Show

We are fortunate to live within reasonable driving distance of the largest outdoors show in the world. Located in Harrisburg, Pa., The Great American Outdoor Show is only about a five-hour drive away from the Olean area. Nine huge halls hold everything imaginable for outdoor enthusiasts. Here, I examine a replica of a classic Colt .45, staple of the western cowboy.

 Wade Robertson/Olean Times Herald

In our area of the nation, it’s unusual for a public event to be so noteworthy it draws national and international attention.

Naturally, it requires a huge convention center, thousands of vendors and throngs of interested participants. Cities such as Dallas, Atlanta and a few others have such centers but they’re thousands of miles away. However, The Great American Outdoor Show held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg not only fits the bill, it’s the largest outdoor show in the world, drawing vendors from around the globe. Even better, Harrisburg is less than a five-hour drive from the Olean area.

 

