The sun pushed its way over the far eastern fringe of trees, the sky turning a bright golden yellow, silhouetting the trees in coal black relief against its glowing grandeur.
I stood quietly, listening to the stream bubbling, the birds singing and the raucous cawing of the crows. A gabbling flight of geese passed low over me, a perfect V in the morning sky.
I drank in this beautiful symphony, shutting my eyes and letting God’s glory sink deep into my soul. How lucky I was to be standing here, able to take part in this miracle of beauty. I didn’t think this exhilaration could grow any stronger, but I was wrong.
Turning to the water I tossed a fat worm upstream. Gingerly lifting the rod tip, the bait suddenly stopped: I instantly set the hook into a solid, unmoving weight. Good grief. Hung up on the first cast?
I reached up to grab the line and break off when the snag suddenly moved. Oh, baby. Was this a trout?
It was, and the powerful fish shot upstream, stripping drag. My tiny spin cast reel, four-pound test and six-inch UL felt puny compared to the trout’s strength.
SUDDENLY, the fish turned and shot downstream toward the tail of the pool as I held on desperately. Just short of the foaming rapids she hesitated and I immediately lessened the pressure, barely keeping the line tight. After a minute or so, the fish swam slowly upstream until she was opposite me.
Increasing the pressure, we slugged it out in the deeper water for 10 minutes before the fish came up. A flash of silver and pink flanks, a huge rainbow.
Then came the most nerve-wracking part of the fight. I’d work the big rainbow in to the shore; she’d flop wildly and shoot back to the center of the stream. Resisting the overpowering urge to try and hold her, I let her run back out each time. This went on for five more minutes, the nervous pressure steadily increasing to try and stop her.
Finally, she came in rolling over, totally exhausted at last. I stepped into the shallows and beached her; a 27-inch long, seven-pound beauty. My hands were shaking as I held this gorgeous fish up, shining in the bright sunlight of the new day, the wide stripe a vivid pink in the sparkling sunlight.
LANDING bigger fish is nerve-wracking and difficult. The first look at a trophy fish, your initial instinct is to rush the fish into shore and haul it out. Almost without exception, this results in the fish escaping. You have to control your emotions and be very patient to land big fish on light equipment. These tension-packed battles tend to follow a pattern, and I’ll share what I have learned.
A big trout is very powerful and cannot be stopped early in the fight. When the fish makes its first few runs keep your rod tip high, maintaining a steady pressure on the fish. Pull firmly, but allow a margin of safety for unexpected lightning-quick dashes and sudden jerks. I prefer a spin-cast reel for this since I can push the button and open the bail. Pinching the line between my fingers allows me to increase or decrease the pressure as needed instantly.
In high, fast water, bigger fish often will run downstream as if to run out of the hole down a fast set of rapids. However, big trout really don’t care to enter the rushing rapids. They almost always hesitate at the bottom of the pool, and if you ease off the pressure when the trout pauses, they don’t feel as threatened and stop. After a minute or two they usually move back up into the deeper water.
DURING THE battle, look around, moving as far away as possible from any brush piles or snags. This is stage one of a typical fight.
The second stage usually is a bulldog type of battle, both sides giving and taking. During this period, you must be patient and careful. If the fish sulks, take your time, she’ll move again. Take your time and wear the fish down slowly, don’t hurry or rush. Take the opportunity to look around and decide where the best area to land the fish is and move gradually to that spot.
The final stage of the fight follows the battle described above. The fish is tiring, but still has enough strength to turn that big side into the current and make a determined rush toward the center of the stream. The bigger the fish, the more often they run back out. Most fish are lost at this period.
There are several reasons for this. One, the hook may have worn a hole in the fish’s jaw or been gradually tearing loose; keep the pressure even, but not excessive. Two, the line may be frayed and weakened by snags or teeth. Third, the constant stress of the battle weakens the knot and lighter line. Fourth and most common, the angler sees that big fish just three feet from his boots, panics and tries to hold her in the shallow water. Snap goes the line and that trophy fish is gone forever.
So, good luck fishing this year and I hope the above strategies will help land your trophy.