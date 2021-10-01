The other day I glanced around my den.
I was immediately struck by the “stuff” I have accumulated, and this started a train of thought.
Being a war student, I once read a book on the requirements for the D-Day invasion of World War II. The amount of material required simply was beyond my comprehension, and the men, lists and planning required before the days of computers was staggering. How it ever took place is beyond me, for simply coordinating just the tons of food needed, ordering, stocking, storing, loading, shipping, assigning destinations, getting across the Atlantic and then to Europe created mountains of paperwork and unbelievable coordination of trains, trucks, ships, aircraft and the inevitable handling, sorting and correction of mistakes.
When I was 12, hunting was a totally different animal than it is today. In fact, it was a rather straightforward proposition free from cumbersome logistics and planning.
In “the day,” my dad and I went squirrel hunting by walking into his room Friday night and looking over a wall covered with topographical maps. After some discussion a valley was chosen — Tracy, Schoolhouse, North Branch or Pigeon — and that was that; Saturday we hunted there.
We’d lay out whatever pants we had, canvas Carharts or worn blue jeans, our green gumboots, a warm jacket and a hunting vest. You made sure the vest was filled with shells and off you went at daylight. Deer hunting was little different except you wore more clothes and needed gloves.
My, oh, my how things have changed.
Just remembering a day of archery hunting this fall made me realize just how much has taken place and how the simple and uncomplicated hunting of the past has been revolutionized for the better or, perhaps, for worse.
HUNTERS have always recognized that a deer’s nose is their best friend and moved into the wind whenever possible. In the longbow, recurve bow era of the 1960s and 70s better hunters built tree stands to get above the deer and the treacherous swirling airs.
A few nails in trees didn’t matter then and the skill of the builder showed in the makeshift stand. Some were really scary; cheap wood, bad planning, short nails, thin steps and braces. It’s a wonder the hospitals weren’t filled with casualties, but remarkably the number of accidents was rather few. I believe common sense wasn’t as rare in those days as it appears to be now.
Basically, you picked a fruit-filled apple tree or oak ridge and built your stand. When time was available you threw on any old drab clothes, grabbed your bow, feather-fletched, wooden arrows tipped with simple broad heads and climbed into your stand. There were lots of deer and if you could shoot straight a doe was no problem and a decent buck a good bet if you were patient and lucky.
HUNTING today isn’t nearly that simple; I don’t believe any hunter’s life is straightforward anymore. To start, pounding a nail into a tree is paramount to high treason and you must have permission to build a stand or make sure the tree isn’t damaged. Metal tree stands or climbers are the rule.
Not only that, but deer season starts in so many ways months before October rolls around. If you’re knowledgeable you’ve placed mineral blocks out in the early spring to give the does a boost for their fawns and the bucks a head start on their antlers. No one did that in the early days or even thought about it. If you own property, food plots are not uncommon and they require tractors, fertilizers, lime and seeds plus the time to plant; logistics.
As you can see, months before deer season rolls around hunters statewide are already preparing. Oh, the last time I looked, the trail camera industry was doing quite well; almost everyone has trail cameras nowadays, a bunch of Peeping Toms to the deer, I imagine.
It’s plain to see deer hunting logistics are everywhere and the planning necessary unheard of in my youth, but I’m caught up in it too.
This year, my stand had to be moved well before the season and limbs trimmed. Then new Rage BroadHeads purchased and the crossbow sighted, which requires a special backstop and, of course, a range finder.
Oh, my, don’t forget scent control. Special scent-destroying soap, dryer sheets, a huge zip lock bag to store them and scent-destroying spray as well. Once scent-free, drive to your spot, take off the house clothes, strip in the icy predawn and suit up with the scent-free clothing, spraying down yet again. What a pain.
Make sure your boots are scent-free and don’t touch any trees with your hands, being darn sure your scent isn’t blowing toward any bedding areas.
Be sure to leave a scent trail, drag a doe-in-heat pad behind you and place other scent stations around your stand before climbing in. Then, finally, you can climb up, sit down, relax and begin hunting.
Planning all this out beforehand, buying the soaps, sprays, scent and the other items necessary for your hunt has become a small military campaign in itself. I commonly find myself wishing for the good old days when hunting was far less expensive and the only logistics I cared about were found in a book.