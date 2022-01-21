The idea was to honor more, and different kinds of, baseball and softball players.
Last spring, the Times Herald introduced two new awards for its spring sports Big 30 honors. Since 2006, the paper has recognized 15 baseball players and 15 softball players as Big 30 All-Stars along with two award winners in each sport: a Coach of the Year and Player of the Year. But as years went on, those POY awards almost always went to a pitcher, a position of the utmost importance in both sports.
So, the TH sports staff accepted the suggestion from several area coaches to split the award into two honors: a Player of the Year and a Pitcher of the Year. This would honor a great pitcher AND one who made a great impact as a hitter and/or position player.
Pioneer’s Bryce Hediger won the TH‘s inaugural Big 30 Baseball Pitcher of the Year in 2021, while Wellsville’s Makenzie Cowburn won the Softball Pitcher of the Year.
Only one question remained: who would these new awards be named for? The Player of the Year plaques are named in honor of Bill Husband and Geraldine Harrington Lacney. As a sports staff, the TH decided the Pitcher of the Year awards should bear the name of great former high school pitchers from the area. After soliciting suggestions from former staffers, we decided on two names: Matt Threehouse and Jordan Ingalls.
Threehouse starred at Olean in the 1980s; Ingalls dominated from the pitcher’s circle in the 2000s for Bolivar-Richburg. Both went on to strong college careers before starting coaching tenures in their sport.
Ingalls won the first three Big 30 Softball Player of the Year awards, in 2006, ‘07 and ‘08, sharing the last one with Smethport’s Diana Phalon. Threehouse played decades before the first Baseball Player of the Year selection, but his son Evan won the award in 2015.
REACHED this week to be notified of the paper’s intention to honor him as the Baseball Pitcher of the Year namesake, Threehouse expressed stunned appreciation.
“It’s definitely an honor, and baseball has been just a huge part of my life that to be able to be recognized for contributions over the years in this manner is very humbling and I’m just speechless. I feel very humbled by that,” he said.
After a stellar Olean High career, Threehouse played at South Carolina from 1989-1993. He is still third all-time in Gamecocks baseball history in career strikeouts and eighth in wins.
He coached the Huskies for 10 years before stepping down in 2016, but said he still enjoys occasionally helping young pitchers.
“As I’ve always told some of the guys that I’ve coached along the way, baseball is one of those sports you either love it or you hate it,” Threehouse said of his longtime involvement. “There’s a lot of people that think that it’s a boring sport, but for those that really play it and have been involved with it, I think they recognize the amount of dedication and hard work that goes in, not to mention the strategy of the game when you really get to know the game much more in-depth. Having coached all those years and just seeing the development of kids and being able to give back a little bit has been a big honor of mine as well.
“Baseball is one of those games, it’s a failure sport, so I think it teaches a lot of us lessons as we go through life, too, that even the best are, if you hit three out of 10, you’re a Hall of Famer in the major leagues.”
THE FORMER B-R standout, Ingalls led the Wolverines to a state title in 2006. Being notified of naming the new Pitcher of the Year honor as the Jordan Ingalls Award, she immediately reflected on the fun times of her high school career.
“First and foremost, I am absolutely honored to be thought of in that conversation and just thankful and appreciative for the people that helped me when I was a player and many of them are still helping me now that I’m a coach,” she said. “Coach (Stan) Harris, Coach (Tom) Wight, all my teammates, my own father who caught endless hours of pitches. I’m thankful for all the great memories we had as a team and I really just enjoyed having such successful years but also fun years: going to practice was fun and it brings back really good reflections and lots of happy times. So I’m honored that someone thought of me for that award.”
Ingalls played four years of college softball at Youngstown State as an outfielder. She’s third in Penguins program history in career hits, second in batting average and fifth in RBI.
Ingalls now coaches softball at Westerville South in the Columbus, Ohio, area.
“I think just being competitive, really being able to help especially young women learn how to push themselves and compete with one another in a way that is individual but also as a team,” Ingalls said of her commitment to softball. “As a coach we spend time in the weight room, we spend time in the gym and just kind of helping people learn how to be competitive and that’s a great characteristic to have and there’s a lot of lessons that come out of the game of softball other than hitting and pitching, although I certainly enjoy that part too.
“But I think that part for me is most important and I just enjoyed learning the different aspects of the game, they change every single year and I feel like it’s a game that continues to change with hitting and pitching, different kinds of strategies. It’s definitely something you have to continue learning and I’ve enjoyed doing that.”