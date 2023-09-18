SALAMANCA — Double-winner Mikaela Tennity led the Salamanca girls swimming and diving team, capturing both the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle in a loss to Panama/Maple Grove/Clymer.
Tennity shaved four seconds off her best time in the 500. Panama won the meet 110-76.
“She is really beginning to trust her talent and is racing so aggressively,” SHS coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “It is really going to be exciting to watch her continue to challenge herself this season. She is closing in on earning a spot on the All Time Top 10 list of Salamanca Swimmin' Women which is a huge accomplishment.”
Also winning an event for the Warriors was Michaelynn Lecceardone in the 100 breaststroke. Charli Ross (100 butterfly, 200 IM) and Camryn Quigley (50 free, 100 free) both had two second-place finishes.
VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 3 Arkport/Canaseraga 1
CANASERAGA — Fillmore rallied back in two of its three set victories to stave off Arkport/Canaseraga, 25-18, 27-25, 19-25, 26-24.
Savannah Hosmer led Fillmore (2-3) with three blocks, five kills and three aces. Evie Cox added seven digs with five aces, Bri Santiago had six aces and 10 assists and Sawyer Pomeroy marked one block and eight assists.
For Arkport/Canaseraga (2-4), Morgan Gilbert had four aces and two assists and Madison Smith made six blocks.
“In many regards I feel like this is the best we’ve played so far,” Fillmore coach Lacie Fuller said. “We have a ways to go but I thought we showed some real growth tonight. We came back (from) down 24-16 in the second set and again played from behind the whole set before winning in the fourth.
“This was a nice confidence boost for the girls that hopefully we can build on.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Chautauqua Lake 5, Salamanca 0
MAYVILLE — Chautauqua Lake took all five matches in straight sets to earn the sweep, led by Olivia Shearer who bested Jasmine Smith in first singles 6-2, 6-1.
Elise Riedesel took second singles over Emily Benjamin 6-2, 6-2.
Fillmore 4, Canisteo-Greenwood 1
CANISTEO — Fillmore avenged a 3-2 loss from earlier in the season as it swept the singles matches.
Claire Schilke, Molly Mahoney and Spencer Hopkins all won their singles matches in first, second and third. Lena Tucker and Indigo Knapp won second doubles for the Eagles.
Wellsville 5, Alfred-Almond 0
WELLSVILLE — Samantha Bidzerkowny, Meagan Riley and Sarah Marrison all won singles matches for Wellsville.
Caitlin Bittel and Hanna Miles won first doubles and Kelsey Seely and Shayla Cowan won second doubles.
AT MAYVILLE
Singles: Shearer (CL) 6-2, 6-1 Smith; Riedesel (CL) 6-2, 6-2 Benjamin; Marshaus (CL) 6-0, 6-0 Lounsbury
Doubles: Ludwig/Freeburg (CL) 6-1, 6-0 Lockhart/Prey; Miller/Delcamp (CL) 6-0, 6-0 Perez/Huff
AT CANISTEO
Fillmore 4, Canisteo-Greenwood 1
Singles: Schilke (F) 10-6 Tigner; Mahoney (F) 10-5 Hiesel; Hopkins (F) 10-6 Stewart
Doubles: Sanford/Clark (CG) 10-5 Bentley/Morley; Tucker/Knapp (F) forfeit
AT WELLSVILLE
Wellsville 5, Alfred-Almond 0
Singles: Bidzerkowny (W) 6-3, 6-0 Zhou; Riley (W) 6-3, 6-0 Beaudry; Mattison (W) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 Bensley
Doubles: Bittel/Miles (W) 6-0, 6-0 Eleshaky/Rose; Seely/Cowan (W) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Drozeski/Bordeaux