BRADFORD — The 48th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic is set for the night of Aug. 6 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field with the coaching staffs having already been announced. Today, the second group of 10 players has been named.
The former Big 30 All-Star Football Game, founded by the late Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the border with the series tied, 22-22-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost to New York since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 47 years, the game has donated more than $1.8 million to local causes.
Today’s second group of players consists of five to each roster, bringing to 20 the number of acceptances, 10 to each team, with squads ultimately numbering some 42 members each.
The latest New York additions are Olean’s Railey Silvis and Julius Childs, Pioneer’s Jack Buncy and Alex Coder and Randolph’s Joe Bush.
Pennsylvania’s addees are Port Allegany’s Payton Spencer, Warren’s Ben White and Gage Shaffer, St. Marys’ Christian Coudriet and Elk County Catholic’s Jake Parrish.
SILVIS was a 6-foot, 150-pound quarterback-linebacker who made the Big 30 All-Star team and intends to major in mechanical engineering in college.
He said, “I’ve been waiting, since I was a child, to play in the Big 30 Game.”
His favorite football memory was “beating Newfane on a game-winning pass in the final seconds.”
Childs was a versatile 6-foot-3, 180-pound tight end on offense, safety-linebacker on defense and Olean’s long-snapper.
He won the Huskies' Coach on the Field Award as both a junior and senior and was a Section 6 Class B All-Star on defense.
Childs has yet to choose a college but will major in digital media communications and hopes to play football.
He said, “it’s an honor to be invited, and an even bigger honor to be able to play in the game. I’ve wanted to play in the game since the first time I heard about it.”
His favorite memory playing football was “catching a fake-punt pass in a championship game my sophomore year.”
Buncy was a 5-9, 170-pound running back/defensive back who was a two-time Section 6 Class B All-Star on defense and fourth team All-State on offense.
A member of the Western New York All-Academic team, he hasn’t chosen college but will play baseball.
His favorite memory playing football was “the 7-on-7 tournaments every summer to get ready for the season.”
Coder was a 6-foot-1, 275 pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was named Lineman of the Year his first season on varsity and Offensive MVP as a senior. He was also a WNY Trench Trophy finalist.
Coder will pursue a career in welding.
His favorite football memory was “sliding through a mud puddle after a huge win against Olean my freshman year on JV.”
Bush was a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver/safety who was his team’s Playoff Offensive MVP and will become a barber after graduation.
He said of the Charities Classic, “I’m excited to play one more game because I feel my football career went by way faster than I ever thought it would.”
His favorite memory was “getting to play in the Buffalo Bills stadium in the sectional playoff my senior year.”
SPENCER was a 5-10, 150-pound wide receiver/safety who was captain of his team.
A high honor roll student, he's uncertain about his future plans.
His favorite time playing football was “playing in the Mud Bowl against Kane … it was nothing but a fun and messy time.”
Parrish was a 5-9, 170-pound center/linebacker who earned ECC’s Extra Effort Award as a sophomore and the Bill Gapinski Award this year. He was first-team Class A All-State on offense as a senior.
White was a 5-foot-8, 160-pound wide receiver/defensive back who was a First-Team All-Region selection and a District 10 all-Star.
His most favorite football memory is “my Senior Homecoming game.”
Shaffer was a 6-foot-1, 215 pound tight end/middle linebacker who was first-team All-Region on offense and second-team on defense.
Coudriet was a 6-1, 185 pound quarterback and team captain who earned All-State honors, was a District 9 and All-Conference first-team selection and a three-time Big 30 All-Star. He was also named Tri-County Offensive MVP and D-9 Player of the Year. Early in his career, he was tabbed D-9 Rookie of the Year and was a two-time Offensive MVP in the Large School Division.
He will attend Clarion University, play football and major in business administration and finance.
His favorite football memory was “winning our game against Karns City which set us up to become conference champions.”