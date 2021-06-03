The fifth group of players tabbed for the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic has been announced.
Game No. 47, set for Aug. 1 last summer, was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Thus, it’s been reset for this year on Aug. 7 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
Matching graduated seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, New York leads the series 22-21-1, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since 2015. Formerly known as the Don Raabe Big 30 All-Star Game, in its first 46 renewals, it has raised over $1.7 million for area charities.
Today, there are 10 additions, five to each roster, bringing the total of players named to 40, 30 from Pennsylvania, 10 from New York given that state’s spring season.
Named for New York are Nick Pantuso, Aiden Nenno and A.J. Addota (all Olean), Joe Stover (Pioneer) and Trent Chamberlain (Cuba-Rushford).
Added for Pennsylvania are Jake Merry (Otto-Eldred), Trey Ayers (Port Allegany), Terry Williams III (St. Marys), Brody Porter (Eisenhower) and Gus Traugott (East Forest).
PANTUSO was a 5-foot-8, 155-pound running back/cornerback.
He will attend Jamestown Community College and major in marketing.
Pantuso is looking forward to the Charities and “playing one more football game where I started playing in Bradford.”
His favorite moment playing football was “beating Newfane to move on in the playoffs.”
Nenno was a 5-8, 190-pound running back/linebacker who has earned Defensive Player of the Year honors seven of the 10 seasons he’s played football.
He will attend Buffalo State and play football then hopes to transfer to the University at Buffalo.
His favorite football memory was “the 2019 season when we fell one game short of New Era Field.”
Addota was a 6-2, 275-pound two-way tackle who was a four-year starter.
He will attend Erie Community College, play football and major in the humanities before transferring to Pitt.
Stover was a 5-8, 135-pound running back-wide receiver/cornerback who was the Panthers’ MVP as a junior.
An honor roll student, he will attend Misericordia University, major in accounting and play football.
He’s looking forward to the Charities Classic “that my uncle played in and prove that I can play against good competition.”
His favorite moment playing football was “rushing for 307 yards and scoring four touchdowns against West Seneca East.”
Chamberlain, a 6-1, 175-pound player, was also a Corporate Cup Soccer participant and basketball all-star.
Planning to become an electrical lineman, he wants to play in the Charities Classic “for the challenge, teamwork, leadership and pursuit of excellence plus achieving goals.”
His favorite moment playing football was “scoring a touchdown my senior year.”
MERRY was a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver/safety who was a District 9 all-star, two-year starter and team captain. In basketball he was also team captain and three-year letterwinner while earning North Tier League and IU9 all-star honors. In baseball, he was a team captain and a three-year letterwinner.
A member of the National Honor Society, Merry will attend Penn State and major in biochemistry or chemical engineering and enter the ROTC program.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I’m proud to carry on the family tradition of playing in the Big 30 Game. My maternal grandfather played in the first Big 30 Game and my dad and paternal grandfather were past members and president of the Big 30 Committee.”
Ayers was a 5-9, 175-pound wide receiver/safety who was both a Big 30 and Allegheny Mountain League all-star.
He will attend Pitt-Bradford and major in health and physical education.
His favorite football memory was “catching my first touchdown pass.”
Williams was a 5-9, 140-pound wide receiver/cornerback who earned all-conference honors on defense.
He has yet to choose a college but will pursue a teaching degree.
His favorite moment playing football “was a ‘pick-six’ in front of my home fans and hearing everyone get extremely loud.”
Porter was a 6-1, 195-pound offensive tackle/defensive end who was all-conference on offense.
He plans to become an auto mechanic and his favorite memory playing football was “beating West Middlesex in double overtime.”
Traugott, a 6-foot, 180-pound offensive guard/defensive end, earned three letters in football and two in track that included a trip to districts as part of the 400-relay team.
An honor roll student, he will join the National Guard and attend Penn State-Dubois to major in environmental biology.
His favorite football memory was “recovering a fumble against St. Mary's.”