BRADFORD, Pa. — Stocking the rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic continued today.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the second group of additions, five each to the New York and Pennsylvania squads.
New York has nine players, so far, Pennsylvania 10.
When rosters are complete before the annual Media Day, May 21, squads will number some 42 players. Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Added today for New York are Allegany-Limestone’s Ahren Faller, Jacob Herbert and Gabriel Ramadhan, Salamanca’s Zaron Tucker and Franklinville’s Ben Brol.
Pennsylvania’s addees are Eisenhower’s Mike Vanatta and Conner Younger, Elk County Catholic’s Brock Barnett, Sheffield’s Matthew Lobdell and St. Marys’ Clay Grazioli.
FALLER was a 6-foot-1, 205-pound offensive tackle/middle linebacker who was the Gators’ two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a captain of the O&D Bowl game. A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend Lock Haven University and major in physical therapy and hopes to also enter coaching. His most memorable moment playing football was “playing in the Titans stadium (at Nashville) for the O&D Bowl National Championship.”
Ramadhan was a 6-foot, 160-pound quarterback-running back/defensive back who was both a football and basketball letterman and was Player of the Year in the former as a junior. His most memorable moment playing football was “beating Olean my senior year.”
Herbert was a 5-foot-11, 152-pound wide receiver/defensive back-linebacker who won his team’s Unsung Hero Award and won the Section 6 pole vaulter title for his school’s size last spring.
Tucker was a 5-foot-9, 185-pound fullback/linebacker who was a first-team league all-star on both offense and defense. A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend SUNY Brockport and major in criminal justice and minor in forensic science and play baseball. His favorite memory playing football was “making a two-point conversion to beat Southwestern my junior year.”
Brol was a 5-foot-11, 185-pound center/linebacker who was his team’s Defensive MVP, a team captain and all-league on offense. Representing his school, he won the state’s Voice of Democracy contest and the Rachel Carson Healthy Planet Award. A member of the all-league academic team, he has yet to choose a college but will major in wildlife and fisheries management. He wants to play in the Charities Classic because “I’m aware of the history of the game and its players. It has been one of my goals to play in it.” His best memory playing football is “winning the sectional game my sophomore year, it was a great season with a great finish.”
VANATTA was a 5-foot-10, 240-pound two-way tackle who was a three-time all-star on offense and was the school’s Fall Player of the Year. He was also a four-time Ironman winner. He hasn’t chosen a college but will major in biology. His favorite moment playing football was “going undefeated my sophomore and senior years, and breaking the school record by going 10-0 last fall.”
Younger was a 5-foot-10, 210-pound center/nose tackle who was a four-year starter and league all-star. He hasn’t chosen a college but hopes to play football.
Barnett was a 6-foot, 200-pound center/defensive end. He will attend Lindenwood University on a trap-shooting scholarship and major in environmental science.
Lobdell was a 5-foot-10, 185-pound fullback-lineman/linebacker who was a District 9 All-Star as an offensive lineman, won a leadership award and was also a successful wrestler and Ironman Tri-Athlete. He will become a machinist and work in the tool-and-die industry. His favorite memory playing football was “causing five fumbles and recovering three during a game and scoring in my last game.”
Grazioli was a 6-foot, 225-pound offensive guard/defensive lineman who was a four-year letterman. A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend trade school for HVAC training. Of the Charities Classic, he said, “it’s been a dream of mine since I started playing football. His favorite memory was “a scoop-and-score touchdown my freshman year.”