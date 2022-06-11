WESTFIELD — Clifford “Venn” Blakely has been around the game of soccer for much of his adult life.
He was first exposed to it at Houghton College and as a student teacher at Belfast under the dean of Allegany County soccer, Rich Sullivan. He got his own coaching start in 1984 at Belmont Christian Academy and later was hired as the recreation director for the Village of Westfield, where he’s helped to foster the game ever since.
Blakely, along with another coach, founded the Northwest local club in 1990, prior to the advent of the Blackwatch Premier and Western Flash programs, and certainly before travel soccer became what it is today. He’s also in year 28 with his select team.
And to this day, his passion for soccer is as strong as it’s ever been.
“I love coaching,” he said recently, “(and) I’ve just kept on going and have been blessed to coach probably 300 or so girls over that 28 years with my select program, playing indoors and outdoors.”
Over the last half-decade, Blakely has come to admire what co-founders Dave Talbot and Kris Linderman have created with the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, which pits many of the best high school players from either side of the border. He described the contest, and all of the bells and whistles it entails, as “an awesome event.”
The Corporate Cup, though, he said, doesn’t reach particularly far into, and isn’t based, in Chautauqua County. Blakely, the local stalwart for his sport, wanted to see an all-star event in THAT area, a game that focuses primarily on the CCAA divisions.
And with that, the Southern Tier All-Star Classic was born.
Blakely, in partnership with the NorthLake Family Recreation Center, for which he serves as director, announced the creation of the game in early January, and has spent the last five months assembling the rosters. And there are two key differences between this and the Corporate Cup, aside from date and location: The STAC has cast a slightly different net, drawing from both Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties and Allegany and Steuben counties. It also chose players using league all-star selections from last fall rather than the tryout format the Corporate Cup uses.
The inaugural event will be held Saturday (4 o’clock) at NorthLake’s 16-acre sports complex in Westfield, pitting a Western Team (Chautauqua/Cattaraugus) against an Eastern Team (Allegany/Steuben). Blakely’s wish isn’t to challenge the Corporate Cup in any way, but to merely co-exist in another part of the region while providing some due recognition to players on the western fringe.
“I’ve been to the Corporate Cup many times, it’s a different draw from the Corporate Cup,” Blakely noted. “There’s no all-star recognition out in our area; the Jamestown paper hasn’t done it in a while. So there is no all-star recognition game in Chautauqua County, for sure, and if you wanted to say for the CCAA leagues, there isn’t really.”
Blakely said he considered 41 schools across the four counties, using league all-star selections as the initial pool to draw from. Invites were extended to schools as far east as Bath and Hornell.
“I then used those lists to then select pretty much the first team all-stars that were selected last fall from the four counties and made my rosters from that on an invitational basis,” he said. “Another sort of selfish thing is that it allows us to showcase our facility, too, out here.
“(It’s) 16 acres of gorgeous stuff … and once again we seem to be on the western edge out here, so it highlights our area a little bit that is normally difficult to get that recognition out here.”
The first STAC will feature over 30 of the top players (all juniors and seniors) from the Southern Tier, a handful of whom will play in both summer all-star events. Included in that group are 10 Big 30 standouts: For the Western Team, Mandy Hurlburt (Ellicottville), Kendall Artlip (Portville) and Maddie Jones (Olean), and for the Eastern Team, Zoe Beardsley (Fillmore), Sofia Riquelme (Cuba-Rushford), Christy Childs (Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale), Fransisca Childs (Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale), McKinlee Harris (Bolivar-Richburg) and Madigan Harris (Bolivar-Richburg).
Both teams will also have notable coaches, as former Gannon University men’s and women’s coach Dale White will head up the Western Team and successful Genesee Community College women’s coach Jeff Reyngoudt will lead the Eastern Team.
Much like the Corporate Cup, Blakely and game organizers have striven to make the STAC more of an event than merely a single soccer game. To that end, they've made a day of it, where teams will hold a practice at 10 a.m., have lunch at noon, hold skills games at 12:30, have a pre-game ceremony at 3 p.m. and play the game at 4 p.m. Following the game at 6 p.m., tethered hot air balloon rides will be available to all in attendance by reservation.
"And then, of course, we hope the game becomes a mainstay and can take off from here," Blakely said. "It's just nice to be able to do something like this."