DUKE CENTER, Pa. — It’s been found on t-shirts, football helmets and across social media.
A nod of support for one of its own, signs of “TB33” have populated the Otto-Eldred School District in recent weeks.
O-E football players have sported TB33 graphics on their helmets for weeks and, at Friday evening’s game against Port Allegany, TB33 shirts could be found scattered throughout Otto Township Park. When Port was introduced, its players lined up along the 33-yard line during the national anthem.
All of the efforts have been in support of Tim Burris, an O-E alumnus and current teacher and athletic director.
Burris suffered a sudden and severe medical condition on Sept. 21, requiring his transportation to Erie County Medical Center for emergency surgery. Since then, the O-E community has rallied behind Burris and his family.
Friday’s gestures were just the latest of recent area-wide efforts to support Burris. Lance Baker, head varsity baseball coach and a mathematics teacher at O-E, spearheaded the TB33 campaign when he reached out to Cousins Designs about the creation of helmet decals.
TB for Burris’ initials, and 33 to represent his football number during his playing career at O-E. Soon, TB33 stickers appeared on Terror helmets and the TB33 logo spread throughout the area.
A GoFundMe fundraiser started by the O-E Little Nippers — for whom Burris coaches youth football — has raised more than $15,000 for his family. Various football programs have joined the effort, as several including Coudersport and Smethport have donated 50/50 funds.
O-E’s first game after Burris’ incident was also its home opener against Elk County Catholic. Before the game, ECC players held up three fingers on each hand in support of TB33, and Port offered its own salute before Friday’s season finale.
Team Minard began producing t-shirts last week, with proceeds going to the Burris family. From parents to students to community members, the TB33 shirts made a resounding debut at Friday’s game.
“The O-E community has always been great and have always come to help each other out when families are struggling,” said Nick LaBella, O-E’s junior/senior high school principal.
“(Burris) has always been a big part of this community and his family has, as well. A very tight-knit family and great supporters of not just athletics, but Otto-Eldred in general. Tim has been a big part of that as a coach, player and athletic director, and I know people feel good about helping him.”
LaBella, a 1998 O-E graduate, played alongside Burris, who graduated in 1997. Those who were around for Burris’ playing days remember his standout career for the Terrors.
Burris starred in football, basketball and track & field, and still holds O-E’s shot put and discus records. A former Allegheny Mountain League All-Star at running back/defensive end and Big 30 All-Star game alumnus, Burris went on to play baseball at St. Bonaventure University, where he and LaBella were teammates.
“People might complain about a small town, but any time something like that happens, people come out of the wood works to help,” Baker said. “People step up and help out when they can, and even people who don’t have a lot to offer will step up and do what they can.”
Friends and colleagues have visited and exchanged texts with Burris in recent weeks, and O-E football games were live streamed for him to watch. Several staff members have stepped up to help fill his absence, rallying to fulfill Burris’ athletic director duties while he recovers.
In the meantime, TB33 can be found throughout the area.
“Tim is one of the toughest people I’ve ever met and one of the hardest-working athletes I’ve ever been around,” LaBella said. “I know he has those tools to continue his recovery process.”
