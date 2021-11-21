ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills’ embarrassing 41-15 loss to the Colts on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium before 69,866 wet, chilled witnesses:
— Jonathan Taylor’s five touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 receiving) are the most in a single game against the Bills in the franchise’s 62-year history. The previous record was four by Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss (2007) and running backs Clarence Williams of the Chargers (1979), Chuck Foreman of the Vikings and Lydell Mitchell of the Colts (both 1975) and Calvin Hill of the Cowboys (1971).
The NFL record is six TDs in a game shared by New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara (2020), the Bears’ Gale Sayers (1965) and Cleveland’s Dub Jones (1951).
Taylor is one of 16 players in NFL history to finish with five TDs in a game.
— The Colts first of four takeaways was an interception of a Josh Allen pass by safety George Odom, his second of the season.
Indianapolis’ second takeaway was a fumble by Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who fumbled a kickoff return which was recovered by cornerback T.J. Carrie. He returned it to the Buffalo 2-yard line and the Colts scored on the next play.
Takeaway No. 3 was an interception of Allen by Indy cornerback Kenny Moore on a deflected pass, his team-leading third of the year.
Finally, when Mitchell Trubisky replaced Allen at QB, he had a pass intercepted by Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, his first.
— The barrage of turnovers forced by Indy caused the Bills and Colts to reverse positions in the NFL’s takeaway/giveaway standings. Coming in, Buffalo led the league at plus-15 with Indy second at plus-11. After Sunday, those two teams exchanged positions with the identical numbers.
— Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed his second and third field goals of the season, a 57-yarder in the wind and rain that hit the upright just before halftime, then a 49-yarder. He’s now 19-of-22, the other miss was from 53.
— Inactive for the Bills were middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, wide receiver Jake Kumerow, (back from Reserve/Covid-19), cornerback Cam Lewis and offensive guard/tackle Bobby Hart.
— Linebacker Matt Milano led the Bills with nine tackles while linebacker Bobby Okereke paced the Colts with seven. End Kwity Paye had Indy’s lone sack of Allen.
Offensive tackle Spencer Brown remains in the concussion protocol, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is still on the Reserve-Covid 19 list and guard Jon Feliciano (calf) is on in-season injured reserve.
Brown was replaced by Daryl Williams, who moved out from right guard to tackle. Cody Ford took over at right guard and Ike Boettger replaced Feliciano at left guard.