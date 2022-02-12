For years now, on the Saturday before the Super Bowl, I’ve written a column about “prop bets” that can be made on the game … intentionally staying away from most of the pure football wagers and dealing with the more offbeat options.
Supposedly, the first Super Bowl “proposition bet” came in Game XX when the Bears and Patriots met at New Orleans in January of 1986.
Up until then, wagers on the NFL’s ultimate game were pretty much limited to taking or giving the spread or betting the over/under point total.
But that year a bookmaker in Las Vegas, on a whim, added one goofy bet: Would Chicago rookie defensive tackle William “Refrigerator” Perry score a touchdown?
That season, the 300-pound Perry had played some offense, actually rushing for two short-yardage scores and catching a TD pass.
However, Bears coach Mike Ditka maintained that wouldn’t happen in the Super Bowl.
Still, Las Vegas listed the bizarre wager, and the betting public, amused by the thought of Perry scoring, jumped all over it. The odds, which started at 20-1 against, dropped to 2-1 by game time.
Sure enough, late in the third quarter, “The Fridge” busted into the end zone from a yard out.
The score, even at the drastically-reduced odds, cost bookies hundreds of thousands of dollars – big money 36 years ago – but that short-term loss turned into a long-term windfall as the Super Bowl “prop bet” was born.
And now look where we’ve come.
This year the state of New York OK’d internet sports betting and suddenly all manner of wagers on myriad athletic events have materialized. As a result, ads for Caesars, FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings et al, are challenging pharmaceutical companies for the most television advertising space. And, as always, Super Bowl Sunday is the year’s biggest gambling day and internet betting merely makes it easier.
But, if you’d just prefer to do your wagering against family members at home, copy these off-beat prop bets and keep score come tomorrow night.
How long will it take Mickey Guyton to sing the national anthem – from “Oh,” through “brave”? Over/under:
- 1 minute, 35 seconds
Coin toss?
- Heads or tails.
Which coach will be mentioned first?
- The Rams’ Sean McVay or Bengals’ Zac Taylor
Which quarterback will be cited first?
- L.A.’s Matthew Stafford or Cincy’s Joe Burrow
Which disease will be alluded to first?
- Covid or Omicron
Which non-competing quarterback will be cited first?
- Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers
How many times will “home-field advantage” be mentioned?
- Over/under 1½
Will Al Micheals or Chris Collinsworth mention the point spread?
What location will be alluded to first?
- Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive or 90210
Who will be shown first during the game?
- Kelly Hall (Matthew Stafford’s wife) or Veronika Khomyn (Sean McVay’s fiancee)
What former NFL player will be shown first in a clip?
- Boomer Esiason, Kurt Warner, Cris Collinsworth, Ickey Woods, Marshall Faulk or Eric Dickerson?
What will be shown first?
- “Hollywood” sign or Hollywood “Walk of Fame”
Who will be shown first?
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Ben Afleck, Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian
Who will be shown first?
- Magic Johnson, Lebron James, Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake or Clayton Kershaw
What will be the result of the game’s first drive?
- Offensive TD, field goal attempt, punt, other
What will be the largest lead by either team?
- Over/under 13½
Will the game go to overtime?
What will be the longest field goal?
- Over/under 47½ yards
Will there be a defensive or special teams touchdown scored?
Will there be a successful two-point conversion?
Will the initial score be within the game’s first six minutes?
Which team will score first?
- Rams or Bengals
What will be the highest-scoring quarter?
- First, second, third or fourth
What will be the total touchdowns scored?
- Over/under 5½
What will be the length of the longest TD?
- Over/under 39½
How many total sacks will there be?
- Over/under 5½
Will the team that scores first win?
Will there be a scoreless quarter?
Will there be a score in the last two minutes of the first half?
Will the Super Bowl record of 75 combined points scored be broken?
