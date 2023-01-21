ORCHARD PARK — It was billed as the NFL’s biggest game of the regular season, Bills at Bengals on Monday Night Football.
And it was … for all the wrong reasons.
Three weeks ago at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, 10 minutes into the game with the Bengals up 7-3, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, a backup thrust into a starting role, made a tackle, got to his feet, then slumped to the turf.
Only incredibly quick action via CPR and defibrillator by both teams’ training and medical staffs prevented the freak cardiac event from claiming Hamlin’s life.
The game was canceled as the second-year Bill was hospitalized in critical condition.
A week later, Hamlin was back in Buffalo and the past few days he’s been a regular in the Bills training room, to the relief and delight of the team.
But the season goes on and those same two teams, this time with even more at stake than when they met in Cincinnati, are bidding for the top spot in the AFC.
AND TOMORROW afternoon (3 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) at Highmark Stadium they square off in a win-or-go-home matchup in which the winner advances to the conference championship game next Sunday.
Cincinnati, 13-4, winner of the AFC North, is riding a nine-game win streak, including last Sunday’s 24-17 wild-card playoff victory over Baltimore that was clinched by an NFL postseason-record 98-yard fumble return by defensive end Sam Hubbard.
The Bills, 14-3, have won eight straight after holding off an injury-addled Miami team, 34-31, last week in a playoff meeting at Orchard Park.
Buffalo was favored by a point in the first meeting with the Bengals; this time, with the Bills playing at home, the line has gone up to 5½.
In any case, this figures to be an offensive showdown even though some snow with temperatures in the mid 30s are predicted.
It matches two of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (36 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions) and Buffalo’s Josh Allen (38 TDs, 16 picks). Both are threats on the ground, as well, Burrow with six rushing scores, Allen seven.
The Bills are second in the league in scoring and fourth in yards gained while Cincinnati is eighth in both points and yards.
Defensively, Buffalo is second in fewest points surrendered with the Bengals fourth.
BILLS DEFENSIVE coordinator Leslie Frazier pointed out, “They have a really good offense and all those guys (Burrow, wideouts JaMarr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon) are playmakers and do a great job moving the football and scoring points.
“We’re going to have our hands full, for sure, on defense. We’ll look at our tape of the few plays that we got (in the abbreviated meeting) and their most recent games as well, see what we can learn and try to come up with a good plan.”
Head coach Sean McDermott is particularly impressed with Burrow.
“His skill is off the charts in what he’s accomplished as a quarterback in this league,” he said. “Extremely smart, accurate, he’s an elite quarterback for good reason. Then there’s the skills they have in receivers, the tight end and the backs, they’re as skilled as there are in the league.”
And it’s doubtful either team got much preparation from the previous meeting as Cincinnati ran 10 plays and Buffalo nine.
“We only had one drive against them so it’s hard to take anything away from that,” Allen said. “They’ve played the same team twice (Baltimore) since we played them so there’s not much carryover in terms of what their offense does and our offense does.
“It’s an original game-plan … adjusting on the fly. They can come out and play us completely different than the first drive (last game) was.”
OF COURSE, there’s extra pressure on Allen as, against the Dolphins, he threw three touchdown passes but turned the ball over as many times, two interceptions and a strip-sack that resulted in a TD that handed Miami 17 points.
As McDermott pointed out, “(We have to) play smart and not conservative. Any time you have the ball in your hands, there’s risk involved. It’s an important piece of winning games … complementary football.
“It’s clear that we make it awfully hard on ourselves sometimes. The good part is that we figure out ways to win in spite of that, sometimes. But the reality of that is, you can’t continue to do that and win games and it’s something that’s addressed.”
And, of course, it’s Allen who sets the offense in motion.
“I want to be the best quarterback I can be for the Bills and make good decisions,” he said. “(Last game), I think I made only one bad decision, the deep ball to John Brown (that was intercepted). But there’s a thin line between being aggressive and a little bit reckless. (It’s me) getting back on the right side of that line … being smart, but not being conservative.”
FOR FRAZIER, the first limited meeting with the Bengals provided at least a bit of an outline.
“We had a plan in place and we didn’t get into it very much,” he said. “We’ll check the tape of their most recent games to see whether that plan still applies. But I think you’ve got to be careful about digging too much and trying to uncover this and that. It’s only been two games since we played them, so you have to be careful about overthinking and overanalyzing and giving the players too much and you end up not playing your best football.”
Which it seems the Bengals are doing.
“They’re playing really inspired football right now,” Allen said. “It’s a team that’s going to be tough to beat. They’re coming into our house and playing with a lot of confidence.”