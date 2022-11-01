PORTVILLE — They almost met for a third time last season.

Indeed, in 2021, the Portville girls volleyball team maintained its stranglehold on the Section 6 Class C2 bracket, rolling past Salamanca, Falconer and Gowanda for another championship. Allegany-Limestone, meanwhile, came up just short of that crown in Class C1, advancing to the title match as the No. 7 seed, before being edged by Eden, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14.

