PORTVILLE — They almost met for a third time last season.
Indeed, in 2021, the Portville girls volleyball team maintained its stranglehold on the Section 6 Class C2 bracket, rolling past Salamanca, Falconer and Gowanda for another championship. Allegany-Limestone, meanwhile, came up just short of that crown in Class C1, advancing to the title match as the No. 7 seed, before being edged by Eden, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14.
If the Gators had won, of course, the two Big 30 squads would have met in the ‘C’ crossover, with a trip to the New York State subregional on the line.
But whatever didn’t unfold last fall has come to fruition in 2022, just in a different round.
For the second year in a row, Portville dispatched Falconer with relative ease in the Class C2 semifinals — its home finale — on Tuesday night, securing a 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 triumph. But two towns over, Allegany-Limestone was doing the same, ensuring another Cinderella-like run to the sectional final.
Serena Frederick logged a near triple-double of 13 kills, 12 digs and nine aces to lead the sixth-seeded Gators to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-14 triumph over No. 7 Silver Creek in the other Class C2 semi. And now, with A-L down in C2 this year, the two local teams will get their third meeting, as the Panthers and Gators will meet in Thursday’s championship match at Southwestern (6 o’clock).
It might not have been viewed as a collision course following a regular season in which Portille won the CCAA Central and A-L finished fifth with a sub-.500 record (6-8). But much like Olean High had done with three sectional titles in four years (from 2018-’21) as a lower-seeded Class B team, the Gators, by sweeping their way to another sectional title appearance, merely proved just how good the CCAA Central is.
A-L’s path to this point was unconventional, but certainly welcome.
The Gators were essentially given a bye after a “no-contest” win over No. 11 Global Concepts in last week’s first round. They then went on the road, where they handled No. 3 Tapestry Charter 25-10, 25-8, 25-16. And with No. 7 Silver Creek sweeping No. 2 and previously unbeaten MST Prep, it allowed the Gators to not only receive a winnable semifinal, but get that match as a higher-seeded team at home.
And A-L seized that opportunity.
Bella Baldwin posted 12 kills and two digs while Kyrin LaBella had six aces and a team-best 15 digs for the Gators (12-8). Tullah Hasselberg handed out 29 assists and Lainey Quattrone dropped in four aces. The question now is, can A-L find a way to hang with mighty Portville, against whom nobody has come particularly close to beating throughout an 18-0 campaign so far for the Panthers.
Portville won those matchups by counts of 25-10, 25-14, 25-12 on Sept. 13 and 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 on Oct. 6. Again, the Panthers have hardly been touched in the postseason, collecting a pair of sweeps and winning all six of those games by seven points and an average of nine points.
On Tuesday, Lillian Bentley recorded 11 kills and six aces and Jillian Stebbins piled up 33 assists and nine aces for coach Kelly Unverdorben’s squad. Tori Unverdorben notched a double-double of 14 kills and 15 digs, Ava Haynes had 14 digs and six kills and Sam Steadman chipped in four kills.
But for as much as the Panthers dominated, they were also pushed, Unverdorben maintained.
Falconer came to play tonight,” she said. “They were fantastic. They didn’t let a ball hit the floor.”
For the fifth-seeded Golden Falcons (11-9), Hannah Melquist totaled 10 assists and four digs, Dani Krenzer had nine digs and four kills and Mylie Zaranek had 13 digs and two kills. No. 7 Silver Creek finished the year 7-14.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
Depew 3, Olean 0
DEPEW — Mya Bush piled up 21 assists, 10 digs, four aces and three kills to key Depew to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 sweep. Jenna Lis and Natalie Witt added nine and six kills, respectively, for the second-seeded Wildcats (14-5).
Third-seeded Olean, the defending overall Section 6 Class B champion, finished the season 14-5.