St. Bonaventure University golf head coach Ryan Swanson has qualified for the PGA Professional Championship after playing in the Western New York PGA Section Championship on Monday.
Swanson, who has served as Bonnies head coach since 2016 and graduated from the program in 2008 after four years as a student-athlete, carded rounds of 70-74/144 at Niagara Falls CC to finish in a tie for second in a field of 50 golfers. He hit 27 of 36 greens in regulation.
By finishing in one of the top three spots in the section championship, he has earned his way into the PGA Pro Championship April 28-May 1, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.
The chance to play in the national club pro championship paves the way for a shot at an even greater goal: the top 20 finishers in Texas will advance to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.