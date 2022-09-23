PORTVILLE — You can forgive the Portville girls soccer team for its 1-2 start.
Within the first five days of its season, the Panthers fell to perennial powers Fillmore and Allegany-Limestone. Those teams, as of Sept. 18, ranked No. 2 in New York State in Class D and No. 15 in Class B, respectively. And still, Portville was right there, falling by scores of 3-1 and 2-1.
Now past that early gauntlet, the Panthers, themselves a Class C contender, seem to have it rolling.
Five different players found the back of the net and Portville took a 3-0 halftime lead en route to a 5-0 victory over Salamanca in a CCAA East matchup on Friday. It was the Panthers’ fifth-straight win, the last three of which have come by a combined count of 21-0. Olivia Dean (assist), Teagan Kosinski and Meghan Lyle all tallied in the first half while Grace Gariepy and Madison Jobe added second-half goals to seal it.
Allison Smith chipped in an assist and Mackenzie Harmon needed two saves for her third-straight shutout.
“I think that 1-2 start could be a little deceiving,” PCS coach Mike Matz said. “(But) we’re finding our footing. We lost, as every team does, a huge number of goals scored percentage from last season, and obviously we’ve needed people to step up and fill those roles, and we’re seeing that.
“The thing I’m most pleased with is we had five different scorers tonight, and that’s just nice. There isn’t one kid you can key on; 10 different kids have scored for us, so it’s nice to have that versatility. If it’s not working for one girl, there’s another that can get the job done.”
Shea Monahan stopped seven shots for Salamanca (2-5).
ECIC IIIPioneer 8, Maryvale 1CHEEKTOWAGA — Gretchen Rumfola netted a first-half hat trick, scoring three goals just 12 minutes apart, and finished with four for the game to lead Pioneer.
Jayden Leederman and Mulligan Palmerton each posted two markers while Alaina Barber had two assists and Blair French, Kam Dawley, Lexie Phetteplace and Taylor Rosier added a helper apiece for the Panthers (6-2).
Abby Mason and Leederman each made two saves for Pioneer.
ALLEGANY COUNTY IGenesee Valley/Belfast 1, Bolivar-Richburg 1, OTBOLIVAR — After an 8-0 start, Bolivar-Richburg had to settle for its first non-win of the season.
Reiss Gaines scored four minutes into the second half and David Abdo made one save for the Wolverines (8-0-1).
Genesee Valley/Belfast went to 4-3-1.
NON-LEAGUEAmherst 3, Allegany-Limestone 1AMHERST — Zach Luce tallied the lone goal as Allegany-Limestone fell to a strong Buffalo area team in a non-league matchup for the second time this year.
The Gators moved to 7-3.
Hornell 4, Wellsville 0HORNELL — Jack Emo scored twice and Hornell broke a 0-0 halftime deadlock with a four-goal second-half flurry.
Mason Terwilliger and Wyatt Argentieri (assist) each added a marker for the Red Raiders. Wellsville fell to 4-6.