It’s finally here.
From the time the Rams held off Cincinnati, 23-20, to win Super Bowl LVI last February, speculation began that this season’s perfect NFL opener for Los Angeles would be hosting the Bills at SoFi Stadium.
Sure enough, that was the league’s call, and tonight (8:20, NBC-TV, 550 AM, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM) the defending league champions entertain this year’s Super Bowl favorite.
This game got a lot of juice because Las Vegas, from Day 1, tabbed Buffalo to win the Super Bowl, despite the devastating “13 seconds” loss at Kansas City in the divisional playoffs and a loaded American Football Conference where at least eight teams feel they have a shot at winning it.
Still, the bookmakers have doubled down as the Bills have gone from 1-point favorites in the initial odds to 2½ several days ago.
TONIGHT marks the first time Buffalo has played in the NFL’s season-opening game, and it’s only the second occasion where the Bills faced the defending Super Bowl champ in the opener. The other was 1969 when they hosted the Jets at War Memorial Stadium and lost.
When asked about such a heavy lift in the season-opener, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott pointed out, “I think we have a good team, they obviously have a good team — they’re world champs — we’ll be playing at their place and there are some unknowns on each side of the ball on both sidelines.
“I think that makes for an interesting game with two good, competitive teams going at it in the first game of the season and it will be great for the fans at home. Our team’s ready for it and I’m sure they feel the same way about their team.”
To be sure, this looms as an offensive shootout.
The Bills start with quarterback Josh Allen (52 touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving through the playoffs last season) and follow with three strong receiving threats: Stefon Diggs (10 TDs), Gabriel Davis (11 scores, including playoffs) and Dawson Knox (11 touchdowns, his nine in the regular season a franchise record for a tight end and tied for the league’s best at that position).
Buffalo’s uncertainty on that side of the ball is running back, where Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and pass-catching draftee James Cook will attempt to upgrade recent mediocre efforts.
FOR THE Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp stand out backed by running back Cam Akers, tight end Tyler Higbee and wideouts Van Jefferson and Allen Robinson.
Stafford, including playoffs, threw 50 touchdown passes last year, but Kupp was otherworldly. He caught 168 balls (145 in the regular season) and finished with 22 touchdown receptions, six coming in the playoffs. Kupp was so dominant in the Super Bowl, he was tabbed MVP.
Asked about Stafford, McDermott noted, “Matthew has been in the league for a number of years and his resume speaks for itself … now, adding the final piece (Super Bowl win) to that resume, you’ve gotta believe offers him a lot of closure in terms of what he’s been able to do and how decorated he’s become.
“Just watching his career take off, the commercials that he’s been on and all the things he’s been able to do for his family, I’m sure it feels good. We have a lot of respect for Matt.”
As for Kupp, he added, “I don’t think any team has figured out (how to stop him). He’s strong, fast, quick and has a real feel for zones plus his rapport with his quarterback. Yet at the same time, he’s a two-dimensional player; the way he blocks in the running game says a lot about who he is and goes about his business.”
BUT THERE are also elite defenders in the game: Rams’ tackle Aaron Donald and Buffalo end Von Miller, the key free agent acquisition the offseason after he played next to Donald en route to the Super Bowl win.
Miller, 33, was added to upgrade the Bills’ pass rush, bringing 115.5 sacks in 11 seasons with him.
Donald, 31, has 125 career sacks, an extraordinary number for a tackle, and with three Defensive MVP awards is considered one of the NFL’s best defenders of all time.
McDermott agrees.
“Usually you can say that a player has taken a big jump; in this case, I’ve seen a little bit of a jump,” he said, quickly adding, “but he’s been causing fits to offensive linemen, offensive line coaches and head coaches for years. The fascinating thing about it is — from the outside looking in — he’s become a savant of his position and how he goes about sacking the quarterback. To be able to do it at his stature (6-foot-1, 285 pounds) and the way he does it is impressive.”
FOR THE Bills, though, their concern tonight is cornerback.
With Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list, his job falls to third-year backup Dane Jackson, who has had some solid moments.
However, last year’s starter on the other side, Levi Wallace, signed with the Steelers as a free agent. Thus, his job falls to one of two rookie draft choices: Kaiir Elam (first round) or Christian Benford (sixth).
As of Wednesday, McDermott hadn’t named a starter, but one or all of those three will have to deal with Kupp.
Still, Buffalo’s sixth-year coach (49-32 regular season, 3-4 playoffs) remains confident.
“I don’t know if locked in is the word,” he said of his squad. “I just feel like our team has put in the work at this point. Right now our team is going up against a very good opponent — the world champs — at their place in the first game. I’ll be interested to see our team come together. There’s going to be some challenging moments and how we respond will help define the team we’re becoming.”