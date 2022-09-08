Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park.

 Buffalo Bills photo

It’s finally here.

From the time the Rams held off Cincinnati, 23-20, to win Super Bowl LVI last February, speculation began that this season’s perfect NFL opener for Los Angeles would be hosting the Bills at SoFi Stadium.

