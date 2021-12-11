It’s a bad week to be facing a potential season-saving game.
And there’s also a bit of irony.
Last year, after signing what many feel is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Tampa Bay staggered to a 7-5 start. But, in Game 13, Tom Brady reached his comfort zone in Bruce Arians’ offense and the Bucs never lost again, right on through the Super Bowl.
Come Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, the Bills, also 7-5 and desperately trying to hold onto the final AFC wild-card playoff spot, must defeat the defending Super Bowl champs to do it. With a loss to the 9-3 Bucs, Buffalo will fall out of seventh place into the morass of nine teams with six or seven wins bidding for one of those three wild-card spots with four weeks to play.
AND THE Bills are entering this game squarely in reverse.
They’re 3-4 over their last seven games and in the previous three of those losses they’ve scored a total of 31 points … 10 per game.
Among Buffalo’s seven victories, the only one over a winning team was a 38-20 decision at defending AFC champ Kansas City (8-4), back in early October. It was the last of a four-game streak that had Bills nation convinced its team was Super Bowl-bound.
Since then, Buffalo has alternated losses and wins with way more excuses than execution.
And the concern has been a struggling offense that seems to have created a bit of a schism between coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whose play-calling has been microscoped in recent weeks.
That was particularly true after Monday night’s 14-10 loss to New England at Highmark Stadium.
Pats coach Bill Belichick, in the face of brutally high winds, opted for a stop-us-if-you-can running game that utilized only three passes yet conjured all the points needed.
Meanwhile, the Bills were only 1-for-4 on trips inside the Patriots’ 20-yard-line and endured a loss that virtually assured they would not repeat as AFC East champions.
AFTER THE game, when asked about the Bills’ anemic performance, McDermott admitted, “We’ve got to be able to run the football, we’ve got to be able to stop the run. Those things don’t change. The message hasn’t changed, in terms of physicality, and the necessity for physicality in what we do.
“It’s why we start training camp the way we do, running the football, and you’ve got to win the line of scrimmage. (The Pats) backs averaged, five-point-whatever (yards) and our backs averaged three-point-whatever … not good enough.”
Trouble is, McDermott sees Buffalo as a tough, physical team, and it’s not.
It relies on finesse and the lines are mostly soft, getting handled too often this season.
He also took a subtle shot at Daboll after Monday’s punitive loss.
“I didn’t think we honestly took advantage of our opportunities tonight,” McDermott said. “We were 1-for-4 in the red zone … we’ve gotta figure that part of it out.
“It was just sloppy football. You name it, pre-snap penalties, just no rhythm down there.”
He added, “In the team meetings at training camp (players) know what style of offense I want and what style of defense I want and what style of football team I want. That identity is built in training camp. And that identity has got to embody toughness.
“We’ve got to do a better job in run defense, and then score more points. That’s the name of the game … scoring points.”
DABOLL, whose hopes for an NFL head-coaching job next season have taken a hit after Buffalo’s recent offensive struggles, dismissed thoughts of disagreement between him and McDermott.
“I think we have a good understanding,” he said, adding cryptically. “We’re week-to-week. We want to be a physical offense and control the line of scrimmage. The most important thing is scoring points and finishing down there, whether that be a big play or in the red zone.
“We have conversations daily on things that we’re doing and we have a good working relationship. We’ll work every day to try and get things fixed.”
On that, McDermott agrees.
“Those are the things you work through,” he said. “You work through your challenges. Challenges are different every year, and those are the things we’re working through to get fixed and make sure we’re all on the same page. I believe we are. We’ve got to go out there and execute at a higher level so we can be more consistent on offense.”
And time is running out.
