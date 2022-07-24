BRADFORD, Pa. — It wasn’t quite the back-and-forth thriller that New York won a year ago.
In the sixth annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase boys gold game, however, the Empire State concocted a new formula to beat Pennsylvania.
Two headers and a whole lot of defense powered a 3-0 victory on Sunday at Parkway Field. New York’s offense struck suddenly, but its defense was steady for 90 minutes, allowing three second-half goals to suffice for NY’s fifth victory over its rivals in six years.
“It feels really good,” New York coach Devin Kinney said. “We wanted to keep that streak going and it feels good to keep that trophy in New York.”
The game remained scoreless until 10 minutes into the second half, when Matt Weaver (Belfast) delivered a dagger of a header off a set piece. Chance LaCroix (Allegany-Limestone) curled a corner kick into the box and Weaver directed it into the left corner of the net, past the dive of a helpless Pennsy goalkeeper.
NY then doubled its lead less than 20 minutes later, when Reiss Gaines (Bolivar-Richburg) slipped a header between a retreating PA defender and charging goalkeeper. Mitch Ward (Fillmore) then added one more tally with a minute to play, sending a rebound chance into the back of the net.
“Coming into the second half, we had a bit of a flat-footed lapse that they took advantage of,” Pennsy coach Michael Shaffer said. “We also had an emotional response to a few of the calls that we just weren’t getting, and when you combine a bit of a lackadaisical attitude with that response to the referees, it lets you get side-tracked. All three goals were legit and we just didn’t have a counter.”
In a game where offense was at a premium, those three goals would stand for NY, as PA repeatedly tried — and failed — to break a sturdy Empire State back line.
“They did a lot of good things pressing up, not letting (PA) turn and face the net, which really limited their shots,” Kinney said. “Just being in the way a lot is always helpful; they didn’t allow a real clean look at the goal.”
Pennsylvania started the game in a groove, spending much of its opening minutes in the offensive zone. The Keystone side couldn’t muster any quality chances, however, as NY’s defenders — led by captain Huddy Kwiatkowski (Allegany-Limestone) — swallowed up PA’s attacking attempts.
“We came out exactly how we wanted,” Shaffer said. “We possessed the ball from the back coming all the way forward and had some hard attacks. Their two center backs were strong players, and any time we got the ball in there to threaten, we were met by them and they worked to shut us down.”
Both teams relied on their center backs, and were recognized for doing so. Kwiatkowski was selected Most Valuable player for NY, his second consecutive such nod, while Jack Darling (Warren) was named PA’s MVP after he and Mark Lynds (Warren) worked to clear their defensive zone of Empire attacks throughout the contest.
“(Kwiatkowski) was that guy back there that we could rely on the entire game,” Kinney said. “All six guys that got minutes in the back were absolutely solid, so it’s nice to have a group like that playing in the back and they all really stepped up.”
PA tried a variety of attacking strategies in the second half, but couldn’t break NY’s back line.
“We spread some of our faster guys out wide to try to get the ball out there and draw those two center backs out,” Shaffer said. “It started to work a little, but we found that (NY was) still having a strong counter attack up the middle. We had our chances, but we didn’t have nearly as many as I thought we would, and they just didn’t go in.”
NY goalkeepers Connor Murray (Frewsburg) and Jack Conroy (Allegany-Limestone) were solid, as well, working in tandem with their defenders to earn a combined clean sheet.
“We settled into it after the first 20 minutes,” Kinney said. “We made some substitutions that were energy guys that just went out there and worked hard, and I think that really shifted the momentum into our favor. Once everyone around them settled down, we were able to control it from there.”
Josh Greville (Kane) and Conroy were awarded sportsmanship awards for their respective teams, marking the second consecutive year Conroy has received the honor. Hours before the gold game, the Pennsy boys defeated NY in the boys silver game, powered by goals from Jason McAnany (St. Marys) and Ethan Illerbrun (Kane).
“I played in this area growing up and there was nothing like this,” Shaffer said. “For the seniors to have one last hurrah at such a high level, where the technical skill is higher and you have so much publicity, it means a lot to them going away and puts a capstone on their high school careers. The rest of them going through it, it gives them an idea of what the level of play on their high school teams can be and what they should strive to be.”
The NY girls also defeated PA to complete a sweep of the gold games, as thunderstorms evaded the area enough to fit in four games.
“I hope they keep coming back and I hope the younger kids who watch these guys in high school can hear about how fun it is and keep growing the game,” Kinney said.