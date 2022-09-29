Winning a state championship can be one of the most exhilarating moments for a high school athlete. Now, the Portville girls volleyball team hopes to do it all over again.
Last fall, Portville won its sixth NYSPHSAA Class C title under coach Kelly Unverdorben, all since 2008.
Of those six, four were part of back-to-back title runs: 2017 and ‘18 in Class C and 2014 and ‘15 in Class D. Could this be the third repeat in Panthers history?
The Panthers brought back the core of last year’s team, save for one crucial element: setter Kylie Blessing, the 2021 state tournament MVP who now plays for Niagara University.
Even with most of her starters back, Unverdorben sees plenty of room for improvement to hold up the high standards that have made those state title runs possible.
“Always a challenge,” Unverdorben said with a laugh. “I never get to just sit back and watch them play.
“They’re hard-working kids and they already expect to work really hard at all times in our program. But we’ve had so much work to do and still do when you have a new setter.”
Returning starters include two outside hitters, senior Tori Unverdorben and junior Ava Haynes; two middle hitters, junior Lillian Bentley and senior Sam Steadman; and senior Jill Stebbins, who started at libero last season and moved to setter in place of Blessing this fall.
Unverdorben called Blessing “one of the best in the business,” evident by her now playing at the Division I level.
“It’s hard for anyone to step into her shoes and try to please all the hitters, it’s a hard job too,” she said. “I think Jill, our current setter, is doing a fantastic job with it and taking a lot of punches along the way, like, ‘It’s not good enough, it’s got to get a little better,’ and do this, do that. But she’s also been around for a very long time. She’s set for a long time in club seasons, she’s a great beach player. She’s had a lot of success there as well. It’s just hard because she has set these kids since she was 14 years old (in club play). But setting in club and then setting in high school are just completely two different things, because of the different type of crowd and everything that comes with it.
“It’s hard, and to try to do what Kylie’s done is a huge job. But she’s working on it, she’s working super hard with the hitters and they’re coming along. She had a fantastic night (Tuesday) night. So it’s there and she can do it but I think our offense certainly can be a little bit faster, and we’re working on it.”
TORI UNVERDORBEN, Kelly’s niece, led the team with 305 kills last year. She was named to an All-America watchlist in the preseason and made a Buffalo News list of the 25 players to watch for all 2022-23 Western New York high school sports.
The younger Unverdorben leads the Panthers with 85 kills and 98 digs so far this year while Haynes had 95 digs. Stebbins has 228 assists and 43 aces.
While Tori is now a senior, she’s long been a leader for this team, back to her freshman year.
“I don’t think it’s all that new to her,” Unverdorben said of her niece. “She’s just the kind of kid that will get a hold of everybody ahead of time and say, ‘hey, we’re doing this,’ or ‘we’ve got to do that.’ She’s been doing that since she was a freshman, and I don’t think purposely trying to beat anybody to the punch, but my former seniors would be like, ‘Well, I was going to send that but Tori beat us to it.’
“She’s always been a leader kind of kid and a lot of it, I think, is just being around the game since she was a baby; she’s literally played since she was four years old because she’s played with my older daughters and her older cousins. She’s been around for a really long time and takes on that role super easy.”
Portville passed one of its early-season tests by sweeping private school power St. Mary’s of Lancaster. At the time, St. Mary’s was ranked in the top 25 nationally by the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. In league play, the Panthers are 7-0 through a victory at Southwestern Tuesday night.
“They’re great kids and they work really hard, they give it all they’ve got,” Unverdorben said. “We’ve got a lot of things to work on still, always do. So it’s just kind of a work in progress at all times. But … we’ll keep plugging away and hoping we’ll get those things straightened out, get them a little more perfect, you know?”
PORTVILLE’S CCAA West I division also includes two Big 30 schools off to strong starts.
Olean, a defending Section 6 Class B champion, is now 6-2 under coach Michelle Acierno, who took over for Carrie Peters this season. Leah Williams has a team-high 63 kills while Logan Baer has 118 assists through six matches.
Tara Bottone took over as Allegany-Limestone’s head coach for Shawn Haseley as the Gators look to build on a strong postseason run last year. A-L had won its last four matches before a five-set loss to Falconer on Tuesday. The Gators fell to 7-4 overall (3-4 in West I). Last year, A-L made the Section 6 Class C1 semifinal and returned three starters and eight letterwinners overall from that group.
Team leaders for the Gators include Tullah Hasselberg with 227 assists, Serena Frederick with 88 kills and Kyrin Labella with 178 digs.
In the CCAA East, Ellicottville currently sits fifth out of eight teams with a 4-3 divisional record (4-5 overall). Coach Katie Auge’s Eagles returned five starters from a team that went 8-10 last year.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE Coach: Tara Bottone (1st year) League: CCAA West I 2021 record/postseason: 15-7; Fredonia (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C1 First Round), Alden (W, 3-2, Sec. 6 Class C1 Quarterfinal), Akron (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C1 Semifinal), Eden (L, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C1 Final) Roster: Bella Baldwin (sr., OH), Kyrin LaBella (sr., L), Ellie Strade (sr., DS), Katie Riley (sr., DS), Lainey Quattrone (jr., OH), Tullah Hasselberg (jr., S), Molly McCarthy (jr., MH), Serena Frederick (fr., OH), Mia McCarthy (fr., DS), Megan Fisher (jr., OH), Addison Thornton (jr., MH), Ellie Townsend (jr., MH), Katie Crawford (jr., DS), Rileigh Martin (sr., DS) From the coach: “We have a solid group of girls with lots of volleyball experience. They compete in travel year round so despite having many first year varsity players, I think they have a great knowledge of the game and each of them will step up and play as a team. Senior captain Bella Baldwin is a strong outside hitter who is smart and knows where to hit the ball. Another senior captain Kyrin LaBella will be our new libero who will help lead the team with her passes along with her serves. Junior Molly McCarthy will continue to be not only our main middle hitter but she will lead us in blocks as well. Junior captain Tullah Hasselberg who is first year varsity setter has great hands and has already taken the leadership role on. Serena Frederick was moved up last year as an 8th grader and offers a solid outside hitter to the Lady Gators. They all have a passion for the game which will lead us to a successful season.” ARCHBISHOP WALSH Coach: Cassidy Glover League: Independent 2021 record/postseason: 0-16 CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY Coach: Kim Jones League: CCAA East 2021 record/postseason: 2-10 Roster: Mackenzie Rogan (sr., S), Joslyn Harris (jr., L), Kylie Unruh (fr., OH), Brynn Gabel (jr., MH), Mackenzie Meacham (jr., OH), Kadie Benzel (soph., S), Trinity Nevares (jr., MH), Becca Covell (sr., OH), Kaitlin Crawford (sr., MH), Elli Locicero (soph., OH) ELLICOTTVILLE Coach: Katie Auge League: CCAA East 2021 record/postseason: 8-10; Pine Valley (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class D First Round), Randolph (L, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class D Quarterfinal) Roster: Lita Conklin (sr., RS), Chloe Huffman (sr., M), Allison Rowland (sr., OH), Dalayla Alexander (jr., L), Gracie Conklin (jr., DS), Cora Norton (jr., OH), Skylar Shroeder (jr., M/RS), Emma Lafferty (jr., OH), Gwendolyn DeChane (jr., M), Morgan Krotz (jr., DS), Natalee Leiper (soph., M), Ande Northrup (fr., S) From the coach: “Last year we didn’t have any seniors on the team. Our team this year has three seniors, seven juniors, one sophomore and one freshman. The athletes are working hard each day in the gym, pushing each other to become a more cohesive and unified team. This year we have high hopes. We are hoping to make a big splash come playoff time! Until then, we will play every point as if it is game point. Our focus this season is to stay disciplined and out-hustle every team we play. This will be a team you will want to watch this year!” NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN Coach: Sarah Hutter League: Independent 2021 record/postseason: No team OLEAN Coach: Michelle Acierno League: CCAA West I 2021 record/postseason: 11-10; Iroquois (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 Quarterfinal), West Seneca (W, 3-0, Iroquois (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 Semifinal), Lewiston-Porter (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 Final), Springville, W, 3-2, Sec. 6 Class B Final), Marcellus (L, 3-0, NYSPHSAA Class B Subregional) Roster: Logan Baer (sr., S), Aila Shoup (jr., OH/RS), Jemini Fayson (sr., OH), Ashley Zewe (jr., DS/S), Mercedes Colbert (sr., OH), Michelle Droney (sr., MB), Emma Dodge (jr., RS), Sophie Bartman (jr., OH), Leah Williams (sr., MB), Amy Campbell (jr., RS) PIONEER Coach: Pat Smith League: ECIC Div. III 2021 record/postseason: 9-8; Maryvale (L, 3-1, Sec. 6 Class B1 Quarterfinal) Roster: Addison Zelineski (soph., RS), Helen Schneider (jr., OH), Riley Matuszak (fr., S), Delaney Petri (jr., OH), Lilian Milligan (sr.), Alexis Sobczak (jr., RS), Mackenna Chandler (jr., MB), Leonor Apolinario (sr., MB), Ella Braun (sr., MB), Brooke Dawley (jr., L), Messina Maul (jr., MB), Sarah Morris (jr., OH) PORTVILLE Coach: Kelly Unverdorben (13th year, 255-19) League: CCAA West I 2021 record/postseason: 24-2; Salamanca (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C2 Quarterfinal), Falconer (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C2 Semifinal), Gowanda (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C2 Final), Eden (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C Final), Skaneateles (W, 3-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Subregional), LeRoy (W, 3-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Far West Regional), Millbrook (W, 2-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Pool Play), Fonda-Fultonville (W, 2-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Pool Play), Mattituck (W, 2-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Pool Play), Millbrook (W, 3-1, NYSPHSAA Class C Final) Roster: Tori Unverdorben (sr., OH), Jill Stebbins (sr., S), Lillian Bentley (jr., MH), Ava Haynes (jr., OH), Sam Steadman (sr., MH), Natalie Maurer (sr., M/RS), Addie Walker (fr., S), Emily Jordan (jr., DS/L), Brielle Fidurko (soph., RS), Adriana Ensell (soph., OH), Mia Rhinehart (fr., L/DS), Ali Haynes (fr., MB/RS), Hanna Wysocki (soph., DS/S), Maddy Ford (fr., MB) From the coach: “Very seasoned players who have played together for many years. Lost 4-year starting setter Kylie Blessing (playing for Niagara), but have a couple really talented setters in senior Jill Stebbins and freshman Addie Walker. “Both are very capable of running the fast offense we like. We have a good mix of junior and senior experienced players with enthusiastic young up and coming freshman and sophomores; all who will play some role this season. Tori Unverdorben is named for the All-American watchlist this year, and was one of the 25 players to watch for the entire 2022-23 season for all athletes in all sports for Western NY. Lillian Bentley and Ava Haynes are coming off strong seasons and club volleyball seasons and should also be players to watch.” SALAMANCA Coach: Erica Dybka (1st year) League: CCAA East 2021 record/postseason: 3-16; Portville (L, 3-0 Sec. 6 Class C2 Quarterfinal) Roster: Karina Mireles-Crouse (jr., M), Setha Brown (jr., DS), Madison Hoag (jr., L), Karolina Mireles-Crouse (jr., OH), Faith Papke (jr., S/OH), Marijah Skye (jr., OH), Lezly McComber (jr., OH/M), Brianna Benjamin (jr., OH), Acey Stevens (jr., M), Marlee Maybee (jr., S)