PORTVILLE – It’s a surreal set of circumstances that would have been difficult to imagine even a year ago.
“We’re looking forward to something a little crazy … playing a football game on Mother’s Day,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said of his team’s postseason matchup with Salamanca, slated for Sunday.
And yet, a high football game being staged on a notable holiday well into May might be the least bizarre local storyline heading into this weekend’s Section 6 semifinals.
Pioneer, for instance, which had already secured a playoff spot and was in contention for the No. 1 seed in Class B1, suffered another positive COVID-19 test, canceling last week’s game with Iroquois (and giving the Chiefs the top seed) and bringing an unfortunate end to the 3-0 Panthers’ season.
Thus, in one of tonight’s semis, Olean (No. 2 in B2) will meet Iroquois (3-0), which, due also to COVID-related issues, has played only three games and hasn’t competed since April 23. And though that might give the Huskies (4-1), who managed a full five-game schedule, a slight edge, coach Phil Vecchio’s team figures to have its hands full: Iroquois won those contests by a combined count of 111-6.
The most unusual, and compelling, of those subplots, however, stem from Portville.
AFTER already having to take a forfeit win in their regular season finale, the Panthers were forced to pause due to a “couple” of positive tests, with their entire roster having to quarantine. It’ll have been over a week, then, since Brooks has even seen his team in person – as Portville has needed to prepare for its biggest game of the year virtually – and two weeks since it’s taken the field.
Brooks said Wednesday, however, that Portville should be “good to go,” with the bulk of its roster coming off quarantine Friday and the rest Saturday, just in time for Sunday’s 6 p.m. kickoff.
The Panthers have not only accepted that reality, but also the fact they won’t have homefield advantage throughout. Portville and Franklinville/Ellicottville both went unbeaten in league play at 4-0, and though the Panthers had a much higher average margin of victory, the Titans took the No. 1 seed on strength of schedule.
And that’s what’s kept Portville, one of the Big 30’s true juggernauts, focused after beating four opponents by an average margin of 52-8.
“It’s funny, we try to motivate, motivate, but it just seems like every week there’s something held against us,” Brooks noted. “There always seems to be some reason to have a chip on our shoulder.
“We didn’t get the one seed because of how the schedule fell. We can’t control the schedule, and in our league games, we win by the biggest differential and we still don’t get the one seed, so our kids are kind of, ‘what the heck?’ They’ve worked so hard and done everything we can and we still don’t get the one seed, so they’re upset about that.”
Of the COVID-related problems, he added: “You want to talk about adversity, here we are, we have a bunch of kids quarantined; we’ve been meeting every night, (watching) film and Microsoft Teams, going over our gameplan.
“Not seeing our kids in person really stinks, but to our kids’ credit, they’ve been great, participation’s been fantastic, even online. This is all uncharted, but I think we’ll (at least) be really fresh, we won’t be banged up at all Sunday.”
IN THIS weekend’s Section 6 Class D semis, both Portville and F/E will take on teams they handled in the regular season: The Panthers downed Salamanca, 54-14,while the Titans, who host No. 4 Randolph tonight (7 o’clock), beat the Cardinals (2-3), 28-0 … both of which came two weeks ago.
And even though the final tally was one-sided, the Portville-Salamanca score was a bit misleading. In that one, the Panthers were up just 14-7 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 40-7 the rest of the way.
Brooks, though, views that otherwise mediocre first half as a good thing. After all, in compiling an 11-1 regular season record over the last two seasons, the Panthers were almost never truly tested – outside of a Week 2 loss to Southwestern in 2019 and those first 24 minutes against the Warriors.
And that’s something they’ll take with them into tonight’s rematch.
“I have to give (Salamanca) credit, they played us super hard in the first half,” Brooks acknowledged, “and it was funny, at halftime we were up seven and our kids were pretty silent in the locker room because we really haven’t faced any adversity. Besides the loss to Southwestern last fall, we haven’t trailed in the last two years.
“So it was a good experience for our kids to get some adversity two weeks ago, so I think we’ll respond to that better, and our kids know we can’t take them lightly, and I think we’ll come out firing.”
FOR OLEAN, the challenge will be knocking off an Iroquois team that had been rolling through late April, one that ranks just outside MaxPreps.com’s Top 10 in Section 6 (at No. 11; the Huskies checked in at No. 22).
For Portville and F/E, No. 13 and 19, respectively, per MaxPreps, it’s avoiding a trap-type loss after a pair of convincing regular season wins. But that won’t be easy against a Chad Bartoszek-coached Warriors team (3-2), seeded third, and a traditionally tough Randolph program.
“The one thing we’ve tried to reinforce with our kids is that it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “Randolph is obviously a good football team, so we’ve really just emphasized that they’re still coming, they’re going to play their best football on Friday night.”
The Titans, too, however, are entering the playoffs with plenty of momentum, winning four-straight by a total count of 126-25, with two shutouts, following a season-opening loss to Akron … which came without reigning Big 30 Player of the Year Logan Frank.
“The kids have been playing really well,” Marsh agreed. “The first game of the year, both of our teams were coming off a really good basketball season, we didn’t have a lot of time together before we played that first game.
“It was really just trying to get everybody on the same page and fix some of the small things we needed to fix. Sometimes you don’t know what you’re doing wrong until you get out there and do it, and I think the kids did a good job of making the necessary change we needed to make after Week 1.”