CHAUTAUQUA — Olean’s trio finished fifth of nine teams at the CCAA Division I 3-man golf tournament on Friday at Chautauqua Golf Club.
The Huskies totaled a 275, finishing behind champion Jamestown (245), Southwestern (251), Falconer (252) and Fredonia (270) in the nine-team field. Talan Stitt carded an 88 to finish 14th of 26 competing golfers and lead Olean. Drew Brokaw finished a stroke behind at 89 and Cameron Bartman posted a 98.
Griffin Bogdanowicz co-medaled with a 77 for the second-place Griffins, sharing the honor with Dunkirk’s Robert Kozlowski. Evan Maloney led champion Jamestown with a 79.
Olean’s Stitt made the CCAA Division I Second Team All-Stars with a 42.6 scoring average, which tied for ninth-best in the league. The Huskies finished sixth of nine teams in the regular season standings with an 8-8 record.
The All-CCAA Division I First Team consisted of Bogdanowicz, Maloney, Kozlowski, Evan Steffen (Maple Grove, league-best average of 36.9), Ryan Kelly (Fredonia) and Carson Swanson (Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Sherman/Panama). Joining Stitt on the Second Team were Curtis Hannon (Falconer), Lucas Hoffman (Fredonia), Zach Rhodes (Southwestern), Grant Abbey (Fredonia) and Brady Lindstrom (Fredonia).
The team sportsmanship award went to Cassadaga Valley and the individual winner was Kozlowski.
THURSDAY
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 10, Starpoint 7
LOCKPORT — Salamanca wrapped up the regular season with a road win led by its goalie Acey Stevens, who made 14 saves on 21 shots.
Aubrey Hogan scored four goals with two assists while Karina Crouse had two goals with three assists. Beya John added two goals and Kyleigh Slater and Shea Monahan had one each.
No. 4 Salamanca (11-4, 8-4) will play No. 5 in a Section 6 Class D quarterfinal to open the postseason on Tuesday at Vets Park in Salamanca.