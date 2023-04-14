OLEAN — The Olean High boys golf team split its Friday afternoon match with Falconer and Jamestown as Talan Stitt led the Huskies with a round of 43 over nine holes at Bartlett Country Club.
Evan Maloney’s 37 (1 over par) for Jamestown earned him medalist honors and the Raiders beat Olean 28.5-26.5 and Falconer 31-24. Olean beat Falconer 28.5.
Also for the Huskies, Cameron Bartman carded a 45 and Drew Brokaw had a 49.
For Falconer, Coleson Barber had a team-best 44.
BOYS GOLF
Addison 198, Wellsville 219
PAINTED POST — Addison’s Ryan Thompson earned medalist honors by carding a five-over par 41 over nine holes at Indian Hills Golf Course.
Ethan Bailey led Wellsville with a 44 as the Lions fell to 1-1.
THURSDAY
GIRLS LACROSSE
Williamsville South 11, Salamanca 6
WILLIAMSVILLE — Marijah Skye registered two goals and three assists as Salamanca dropped a hard-fought league road game.
Aubrey Hogan (assist) netted two goals while Beya John and Karina Crouse each added a goal apiece for the Warriors (1-2).
BOYS TENNIS
Fillmore 4, Wellsville 1
WELLSVILLE — Eben Schilke topped Hua Qi Zhang in a competitive 6-4, 6-4 contest at No. 1 singles to guide Fillmore to a season-opening win.
Marcus Wolfer won in three sets at No. 3 singles for the Eagles. Gavan Dickerson picked up the lone win at No. 2 singles for Wellsville (1-3).
AT WELLSVILLE
Fillmore 4, Wellsville 1
Singles: E. Schilke (F) 6-4, 6-4 Zhang; Gavan Dickerson (W) 6-2, 6-4 Isaiah Sisson; Wolfer (F) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 Iantorno
Doubles: Derck/Boon (F) 6-2, 6-4 Davidson/Acker; Decker/Knapp (F) 6-1, 6-3 Jansen/Pensyl
AT BARTLETT CC
Olean 28.5, Falconer 26.5
Jamestown 28.5, Olean 26.5
Jamestown 31, Falconer 24
Falconer: Barber 44, Hannon 47, Pierce 49, Brainard 52, Gilbert 62
Jamestown: E. Maloney 37, T. Maloney 45, Salvaggio 46, Christensen 51, Powell 56
Olean: Stitt 43, Bartman 45, Brokaw 49, Frahm 53, Camp 55
AT INDIAN HILLS GC
Addison 198, Wellsville 219
Wellsville: Bailey 44, Parks 59, Kaye 57, Shoughrue 59, Brogan 65
Addison: Thompson 41, Nichols 52, Cunningham 51, Baker 54, Trenton 54