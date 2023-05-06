A year later, the narrative is largely the same.
Last spring, in this same space, the Allegany County softball midseason report centered on the idea that, with the bulk of their rosters back, defending sectional champions Bolivar-Richburg, Wellsville and Friendship/Scio wouldn’t just be strong again, but potentially even better than they were in 2021. And, given that teams in ‘21 could go no further than the sectional round due to the cancellation of the state playoffs for COVID-19, that’s essentially how it played out.
B-R went an impressive 21-2, winning the Section 5 Class C3 title and the playdown before being edged by Avon, 3-0, in the Class C state qualifier. Wellsville reached the 20-win mark (20-4), claiming both the Class B2 championship and crossover before bowing to Depew in the Far West Regional. And Friendship/Scio (17-5) made it all the way to Moriches, knocking off Honeoye in the Class D title game and Westfield in the regional before falling to Hancock/Deposit in the NYS Final Four.
Each was locally dominant, losing only a combined four games in-county, and all three won a majority of their games convincingly. Collectively, they produced one of the county’s more successful postseasons in recent memory.
But here’s the thing about B-R, Wellsville and F/S: amazingly, once again, they figure to be as good or better than they were the year before — and over six weeks into the season, they already have been. And that continues to be the case for one primary reason: each still has an ace pitcher in the fold.
YES, IN 2021, as they were establishing themselves as two of the best pitchers in the Big 30 and leading their teams to the first of consecutive sectional crowns, Wellsville’s Makenzie Cowburn and F/S’s Nevaeh Ross were only freshmen. At B-R, Malayna Ayers, then a sophomore, was the No. 2 behind Jessica Majot, but still a critical part of the Wolverines’ C-2 title squad. All three were Big 30 all-stars.
Two years later, they’re not just three of the best arms, and top overall players, in the area, but the state-recognizable stars for among the highest-ranked teams (in their respective classes) in New York.
Through Thursday, all three were as strong as they’ve been in the post-2020 era, with B-R sitting 9-0 with a win over Bloomfield, Wellsville at 13-1 against easily the toughest schedule in the Big 30 and Friendship/Scio at 8-3. Of those four losses, two came to teams in Myrtle Beach, one was Wellsville’s to Pennsylvania power DuBois Central Catholic and the other was F/S’s 4-0 setback to B-R.
And those starts, along with their sustained success over multiple campaigns, have reflected in the state rankings, as Wellsville currently sits No. 3 in Class B, B-R No. 8 in Class C and Friendship/Scio No. 8 in Class D.
Pitching, of course, has had plenty to do with it. Ross, Ayers, and Cowburn, the latter of whom was the inaugural Big 30 Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and Player of the Year last spring, have been their typically impressive selves. But each also has in place the lineups, coaching and winning backgrounds that continue to make them not just sectional championship contenders, but overarching powerhouses.
F/S WELCOMED back a majority of its top contributors from last year’s state semifinalist, including Ross and younger sister Morghyn, a capable hitter who’s also begun to set herself apart as one of the county’s top defensive catchers.
Also part of that group are seniors Logan Roberts, Kadence Donohue, Claire Calhoun, Katherine Lamberson and Kiara Grover. Behind the elder Ross, a collegiate prospect who’s already thrown a handful of no-hitters and perfect games this year, coach Deb Warner’s team is no doubt in search of a return trip to the NYS Final Four.
Of the three, B-R had the most question marks entering the spring, having lost four starters from last year’s C-3 titleist, including a big one in the star hurler Majot, the Big 30 Co-Pitcher of the Year.
The Wolverines, however, returned two of their three Big 30 all-stars — Ayers and McKinlee Harris, the former of whom has made a seamless transition into the No. 1 pitcher’s role — plus McKinlee’s twin sister, Madigan, along with Haley Mascho and Allison Zilker, while ushering in a strong cast of reinforcements. And behind that group, B-R hasn’t missed a beat, winning their first nine games by a collective count of 120-14 while topping the likes of Hornell, F/S and Bloomfield.
IN TWO-plus seasons under Brooke Lovell, the Wolverines have largely resembled the juggernaut they long had been under legendary coach Stan Harris, forging a 46-5 record while claiming titles at both the C2 and 3 levels. And with Ayers and the Harris twins — Stan’s granddaughters and two of the top overall athletes in the area — now seniors, their goal will almost certainly be to make another run at a Far West Regional appearance and beyond in the next month.
But while expectations are undoubtedly high at both B-R and F/S, they may be pushing through the ceiling at Wellsville.
The Lions had already boasted one of the Big 30’s most talent-rich programs in their two post-pandemic championship seasons … and only now might they be fielding their best team under Matt Burke.
It starts, of course, with Cowburn.
The junior ace, perhaps the top singular talent in the region, is a Division I prospect who last year was also the Section 5 Class B Most Valuable Player, an All-Greater Rochester First Team selection and First Team All-State in Class B. A year ago, Cowburn went 13-4 with a 1.07 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 112 innings, with a no-hitter and five one-hitters. But she’s also just as strong at the plate, last year hitting .463 with nine home runs.
In 2023, her numbers, against better competition, have been of that same caliber.
But Burke’s squad is far from a one-man band.
WELLSVILLE brought back eight starters from a team that came one bad inning from reaching the NYS Final Four, a group that includes Third Team All-State selection Brazen Beckwith and All-Greater Rochester honorable mentions Emma Dunaway, Marissa Ordway (the Lions’ No. 2 pitcher) and Makenna Dunbar. It did suffer a significant graduation loss in Marley Adams, a Second Team All-State choice, but it has largely been able to offset that with its plethora of returning experience.
Knowing what it had, and what it would be capable of this spring, Wellsville scheduled accordingly, putting together a gauntlet of a slate comprised of many non-local, high-level opponents, including Eleanor Roosevelt (Maryland) and Waynesboro (Virginia, both in Myrtle Beach), Fredonia (reigning Section 6 ‘B’ champion), Webster-Schroeder (Class AA and defending NYS ‘A’ titleist), Our Lady of Mercy (AA), Bishop Kearney (A), St. Marys (PA) and DuBois Central Catholic.
And with three games remaining, it’s lost just once, a narrow 6-3 decision to DCC, a PA Class A state finalist in 2022.
The hope is that facing such a schedule will better prepare the Lions for the stiff competition they’ll see in the Class B playoffs, and anywhere thereafter. And the goal now, with one of the top teams in the state in any class, is to go at least one step further this spring.
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLECoach:
Alan Barber
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
8-8; Arkport/Canaseraga (L, 12-10, Sec. 5 Class D first round)
Roster:
Ava Grice (jr., 2B), Destiny Outman (sr., OF), Gabrielle Terhune (sr., OF), Mathea Reynolds (sr., OF), Emma Nelson (jr., OF/P), Leigha Phelps (so., OF), Emily Schweigart (sr., 3B), Makaila Brewster (jr., P), Aislinn Hamilton (sr., 1B), Gabbi Hall (sr., C), Kennedy Bledsoe (sr., 3B), Olivia Waters (fr., 3B/1B/P), Maddy Barona Aiala (jr., OF)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURGCoach:
Brooke Lovell (3rd year, 37-5)
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
21-2; Harley-Allendale Columbia (W, 7-0, Sec. 5 Class C3 quarterfinals); Keshequa (W, 5-1, Sec. 5 Class C3 semifinals); Lyndonville (W, 4-3, Sec. 5 Class C3 championship); Oakfield-Alabama (W, 7-4, Sec. 5 Class C3 playdown); Avon (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class C state qualifier)
Roster:
Malayna Ayers (sr., SS/P, .350 avg., 30 RBI), Madigan Harris (sr., C/IF, .323 avg., 18 RBI), McKinlee Harris (sr., IF/P, .468 avg., 28 RBI), Haley Mascho (sr., IF/P, .356 avg.), Allison Zilker (sr., IF), Madison Carney (sr., OF), Sommer Beckwith (so., OF/P), Cassidy Stives (so., OF), Emma Sisson (fr., OF), Jayna Thomas (fr., OF), Rylee Whiting (fr., IF/P)
Dugout notes:
“With a solid league and non-league schedule for the 2023 season, Bolivar-Richburg looks to carry on the success of prior teams within the program. A solid core of returning players, with experience, will surely be an asset (for us), while a solid group of newcomers look to play a key role within the team. Solid defensive play and positive production from the pitching staff will hopefully allow us to be competitive this season.”
CUBA-RUSHFORDCoach:
Mary Keesler (1st year, 0-0)
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
6-12; Warsaw (W, 12-7, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round); Oakfield-Alabama (W, 12-4, Sec. 5 Class C2 quarterfinals)
Roster:
Taylor Searle (sr., OF/SS), Laney Murphy (sr., 1B/3B), Destiny Darrin (sr., OF), Sydney Howard (jr., P/OF), Jacie Carney (jr., 2B), Gianna Loiacono (jr., 1B), Hailey Robbins (jr., OF), Harlie Jones (jr., 2B), Cloey Larabee (so., OF), Lizzie Kocsis (so., P), Riley Keller (so., C/SS), Jordyn Radomski (fr., P/OF), Katelyn Radomski (fr., 3B), Aubrey Williams (fr., C/SS), Raegan Poore (fr., OF), Mireya Rutkowski (8th, OF)
Dugout notes:
“This season we have a young team anchored by returning starters Laney Murphy, Taylor Searle, Sydney Howard and Riley Keller. We are looking for junior Sydney Howard along with freshman Jordyn Radomski to have successful seasons on the mound and keep us in games.”
FILLMORECoach:
Desi Lyman (1st year, 0-0)
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
11-8; Naples (W, 19-4, 6 inn., Sec. 5 Class D first round); Elba (W, 23-11, Sec. 5 Class D quarterfinals), Honeoye (L, 14-3, Sec. 5 Class D semifinals)
Roster:
Mylee Miller (8th, P/OF), Mattie McCumiskey (fr., SS/2B), Grace Russell (jr., OF), Montana Gayford (so., UTIL), Oakley Frazier (jr., C/2B), Emma Beardsley (sr., DP/1B), Kylee Ellsworth (jr., OF), Preslee Miller (jr., SS/3B), Jenna Austin (jr., C/IF), Liz Wright (jr., OF), Summer Friedl (so., UTIL), Chloe Wolfe (fr., UTIL), Delaney Hillman (jr., 1B), Annika Wiltsey (sr., OF), Julia Beardsley (so., UTIL), Mercedes Wolcott (sr., OF/P), Skylar Gaddy (sr., OF)
FRIENDSHIP/SCIOCoach:
Deb Warner
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
17-5; Avoca/Prattsburgh (W, 6-0, Sec. 5 Class D quarterfinals); C.G. Finney (W, 9-0, Sec. 5 Class D semifinals); Honeoye (W, 4-2, 8 inns., Sec. 5 Class D championship; Westfield (W, 4-0, Class D Far West Regional); Deposit/Hancock (L, 7-2, NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals)
Roster:
Grace Drumm (jr., OF), Logan Roberts (sr., IF), Avery Lamberson (fr., OF), Morghyn Ross (fr., IF/C), Kadence Donohue (sr., IF), Emily Lamberson (fr., OF), Claire Calhoun (sr., IF), Leanne Pierce (fr., OF), Kristiana Smith (jr., OF), Katherine Lamberson (sr., OF), Kadence Sadler (8th, OF), Nevaeh Ross (jr., P/IF), Nora Thompson (jr., OF), Aryana Hale (sr., OF), Kiara Grover (sr., IF/P)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFASTCoach:
Mark Sullivan
League:
Allegany County
2022 record/postseason:
8-12; Lima Christian (W, 11-1, Sec. 5 Class D first round), Honeoye (L, 4-3, Sec. 5 Class D quarterfinals)
Roster:
Anna Drozdowski (sr., IF), Cassondra Guilford (jr., OF), Hannah Southwick-Powers (so., P), Abigail Sullivan (jr., IF), Morgan Yackeren (so., C), Raygen Haggstrom (sr., IF), Isabelle Male (sr., OF), Cassidy Hand (jr., OF), Ashley Burrows (sr., P), Jenna Hill (so., C), Brianna Morton (sr., IF)
WELLSVILLECoach:
Matt Burke (8th year, 122-28)
League:
Independent
2022 record/postseason:
20-4; Dansville (W, 6-0, Sec. 5 Class B2 quarterfinals); Mynderse (W, 12-2, Sec. 5 Class B2 semifinals); Bath-Haverling (W, 2-1, Sec. 5 Class B2 championship); Waterloo (W, 18-0, 5 innings., Sec. 5 Class B state qualifier); Depew (L, 5-0, Class B Far West Regional)
Roster: Makenzie Cowburn (jr., P, 13-4, 1.07 ERA, 184 SO, .463 avg., 8 doubles, 9 HR, 30 RBI), Brazen Beckwith (jr., C, .425 avg., 1 HR, 21 RBI, 20 runs), Emma Dunaway (sr., IF, .382 avg., 12 doubles, 27 RBI, 27 runs), Marissa Ordway (jr., P/3B, 6-0, 2.40 ERA, 39 SO, .366 avg., 10 doubles, 21 RBI, 21 runs), Makenna Dunbar (so., P/1B/OF, .412 avg., 7 doubles, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 22 runs), Lindsey Stuck (so., C/IF, .310 avg., 5 doubles, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 24 runs), Natalie Adams (so., IF/OF, .364 avg., 7 doubles, 11 RBI, 24 runs), Sawyer Burke (jr., OF, .433 avg., 2 doubles, 1 HR, 20 RBI, 30 runs), Averee Palmatier (so.), Hailey Lanphier (jr.), Kaylie Fuller (jr.)