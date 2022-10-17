634df9ce06809.image

Port Allegany’s Peyton Stiles (3) catches a pass from quarterback Drew Evens (12) during a mid-season victory over Brockway. Stiles scored Port’s lone touchdown and Evens added the two-point conversion in Friday’s 8-7 victory over Redbank Valley, a win that made the Gators the team to beat in District 9 Class A.

 Pam Fischer photo

PORT ALLEGANY — You’ve heard of Drew Evens, Blaine Moses and Noah Archer.

Together, the Port Allegany trio forms perhaps the top backfield in District 9, and one of the best in the Big 30. The Gators have added another weapon to the mix, however, and in Friday’s win over previously undefeated Redbank Valley, his value shined again.

