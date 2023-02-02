SALAMANCA — After being held to nine first-half points, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team wasn’t out of it yet.

Salamanca took a 23-9 lead into halftime of Thursday’s CCAA West I showdown but entered the fourth leading by just one, 32-31. The Gators took an early lead in the fourth quarter, but Salamanca roared back to finish off a 54-42 victory.

