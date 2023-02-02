SALAMANCA — After being held to nine first-half points, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team wasn’t out of it yet.
Salamanca took a 23-9 lead into halftime of Thursday’s CCAA West I showdown but entered the fourth leading by just one, 32-31. The Gators took an early lead in the fourth quarter, but Salamanca roared back to finish off a 54-42 victory.
Lucus Brown paced the Warriors (14-2, 7-0) with 27 points, 10 rebounds and two steals with his double-double. It was Brown’s third consecutive game with six or more 3-pointers.
Senior Andy Herrick added 15 points with eight rebounds for the Warriors.
“The first half was really the best that we’ve ever defended since I’ve been here,” SHS coach Adam Bennett said. “To hold a team of their caliber to nine points in a half is just a credit to all of our guys, all five of them defensively. We did a great job finishing possessions on the glass and we were active and engaged. We knew they’re a really good team. They’re well-coached, they’ve got a lot of talent and we knew they were going to make a run. They punched us in the mouth early in the third quarter and they gave us everything that they had.
“I’m so proud of our guys to be able to take that punch and then deliver the knockout blow down the stretch.”
For A-L (13-3, 4-3), Gavin Truman posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Carson Kwiatkowski pulled down six rebounds and Michael Frederick made five assists for the Gators.
“As much as we struggled in the third quarter, we played great basketball in the fourth,” Bennett noted. “When our backs were against the wall and we faced adversity, we played our best. As a coach, it’s something that we talk about all the time and it’s nice to see the players execute with their backs against the wall like that.”
Still undefeated in divisional play, Salamanca took another step toward the West I title: with three games to play the Warriors lead Fredonia (5-2) by two games. The Warriors’ perfect league record also currently has them in line for a high seed in the Section 6 Class B2 playoffs.
“If we start thinking about that, we’re in trouble,” Bennett said of the league and sectional standings. “We don’t run away from it, but at the same time every game in our league is critical. Every team in our league is really good. There are a lot of really good coaches and you have to be prepared and you have to play well. You have to play unbelievably hard every night, so that’s where our focus is.
“Allegany-Limestone, just like us, they went to Glens Falls last year, they’ve got a ton of talent back, they’re very well-coached: Glenn (Anderson) does a tremendous job. So our goal was to give this game everything that we had and we’ll enjoy it for 24 hours and then we turn the page to Olean.”
Bennett called on a bit of wisdom from legendary former Olean coach Jeff Anastasia: “We’ve got to keep taking steps. I spent a long time with Coach Anastasia and he always used to tell his teams to keep taking steps and we took a step tonight and now we’ve got to correct our mistakes, practice really hard tomorrow and get ready for Olean on Monday.”
AT SALAMANCA Allegany-Limestone (42)
Ramadhan 0 4-4 4, DeCapua 2 2-2 6, Kwiatkowski 2 1-2 7, Frederick 3 3-4 9, Truman 7 1-4 16. Totals: 14 11-16 42.
Salamanca (54)
Ross 1 0-0 3, Isaac 3 0-0 7, A. Brown 1 0-0 2, L. Brown 9 3-6 27, A. Herrick 4 7-10 15. Totals: 18 10-16 54. Allegany-Lime. 5 9 31 42 Salamanca 11 23 32 54
Three-point goals: A-L 3 (Kwiatkowski 2, Truman); Sala. 8 (L. Brown 6, Isaac, Ross). Total fouls: A-L 15, Sala. 13. Fouled out:
Galante (S).
JV: A-L, 47-32.