CUBA — On Saturday, the Fillmore girls basketball team shut down Andover/Whitesville star Vanessa Hall in a 44-28 win.
Three nights later, it did the same to Cuba-Rushford standout Taylor Searle.
The Eagles limited Searle, who’d been averaging 19 points per game, to just three points — all on free throws — and rode another staunch overall defensive effort to a 44-24 triumph in an Allegany County Division I matchup Tuesday night.
Hope Russell logged a game-high 24 points for the Eagles. Up 20-15 at halftime, Fillmore held C-R to just nine points over the final two quarters while pulling away. It was the fifth-straight win for the Eagles (5-2), who have held opponents to an average of just 25 points in that time.
Fillmore came out and played aggressively on defense like they always do,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “They really hurt us on the glass and with second chance points. We definitely didn't help ourselves out with poor shooting and turnovers.
“Hope was great for them with 24 points and they executed well on both ends.”
Tara Duvall had a team-best eight points for the Rebels (5-5), who return to action on Thursday at Andover/Whitesville.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover/Whitesville 61, Houghton 33
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall poured in 27 points and Gabbi Hall posted 20 as Andover/Whitesville bounced back in emphatic fashion following its first loss of the year.
Vanessa and Gabbi (4) also combined to hit all seven 3-pointers for A/W (6-1), which scored 61 points despite not attempting a free throw. Up 26-12 at halftime, A/W used a 20-9 third quarter to seal it.
Jessica Prentice scored 23 of 33 points for Houghton (2-6).
NON-LEAGUE
Canisteo-Greenwood 55, Wellsville 40
WELLSVILLE — Lillian (24 points) and Bailey Mullen (15) combined for 39 points to help keep Canisteo-Greenwood unbeaten at 11-0.
Brooke Burd added 12 points for C-G, which downed Wellsville for the second time this year. Makenna Dunbar (8 points) grabbed 10 rebounds while Emily Robbins (7) notched six rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals for Wellsville (6-6). The Lions were within 19-15 after the first quarter, but C-G used a 28-13 spurt over the next two quarters to take control.
“We were solid … and then we just don’t sustain things,” said Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord, whose team had a three-game winning streak snapped. “Canisteo is a very good team, but I think we just stopped being aggressive. We kind of get passive and lose our focus, then it’s hard to come back.”