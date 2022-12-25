PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn't ready to go there, with all due respect.

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night's 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what's universally known as "The Immaculate Reception."

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social