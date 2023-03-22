PORTVILLE — Three more individuals will join the Big 30 Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.
Scheduled to be inducted this Sunday are Randy Stebbins, the longtime Otto-Eldred girls basketball coach; Joelle Connelly, a standout at Pioneer High School in the mid-2000s; and Andy Moore, who had great success as both a player (Cuba Central) and coach (11 seasons with the Archbishop Walsh boys team after a long stint with the Pitt-Bradford men’s team).
The three will be enshrined at halftime of the Big 30 Senior Basketball Classic girls game at Portville Central School on Sunday.
RANDY STEBBINS
Any girls basketball player who played at Otto-Eldred High School from the mid-1990s to 2004 had the experience of learning the game from Stebbins.
Stebbins coached the O-E girls program from 1993 until 2004, racking up 194 wins in 11-plus seasons with the Terrors. In his final full season of 2003, he was named co-coach of the year by the Times Herald, an award named for an inductee from last year, Margie Holland. In that magical 2003 season, Stebbins’ team finished 22-5, then a school record for wins. He was undergoing chemotherapy treatments during the season yet rarely missed practices or games. He never had a losing record coaching at O-E, averaging nearly 18 wins a season with the team.
Unfortunately, Stebbins’ life was cut short far too early when he succumbed to cancer in 2004. But his honor still lives on today. The Times Herald annually awards and honors an individual or group associated with Big 30 basketball who shows exemplary perseverance, and has done so since his passing. Otto-Eldred’s early-season basketball tournament is named for him. This past season, both the Terrors boys and girls teams won those tournaments, and both would advance to the PIAA state tournament.
Stebbins was a guidance counselor in addition to being a coach at the school.
Prior to his time at O-E, Stebbins was an assistant coach for St. Bonaventure women’s basketball under coach Mary Jane Telford, a position he held for nearly 10 seasons in the 1980s and 1990s. It was during that tenure that the Bonnies moved from being a Division II program to Division I.
Stebbins was known as a great coach, teacher, motivator and person. Jeff Anastasia, an inductee from last year, called Stebbins – who he first met in the 1970s when the two went to Lock Haven University – “a true friend.”
JOELLE CONNELLYConnelly was a standout for the Pioneer girls basketball team from 2003-08. She scored 2,300 points and grabbed 1,555 rebounds in her five years with the Panthers, both Western New York records when she graduated. Her list of high school accolades is lengthy, and her senior season saw Pioneer finish with a 23-2 record and ranked among the best teams in the state. She was an All-State selection twice, and averaged nearly 25 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks per game as a senior. You can’t read the Pioneer record book without seeing her name splashed all over it. The 2007 and 2008 seasons at Pioneer were among the best in school history, largely due to her efforts.
After high school, she played collegiately at Hofstra for two years (2009-10 and 2010-11) before transferring to Temple for two seasons. She was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year in 2009. That rookie season she averaged nine points and six rebounds per game, shot better than 50 percent and blocked 59 shots, all as a freshman. Overall, in her collegiate career at Hofstra and Temple, she shot 43 percent from the field, racked up 107 blocks and 226 rebounds.
Connelly’s mother, Deborah, played basketball for St. Bonaventure in the late 1980s.
ANDY MOORE
Moore had both a standout playing and coaching career in the area. As a player at Greenwood Central School and then Cuba Central School from 1977-81, he scored just shy of 2,000 points. His team won the public high school Class C Championship in 1979, and Moore’s list of credentials in his time at Cuba-Rushford are lengthy: he was third team All-State in 1979, second team All-State in 1980 and first team All-State in 1981.
He played collegiately at Mansfield and St. Bonaventure, parlaying that into a professional playing career in Greece and Israel for a couple of seasons. After returning to the states, he embarked on a long coaching career, first at St. John Fisher (as an assistant/associate coach) and then at Pitt-Bradford. He was successful in those stints as well, as the 1992 Fisher team reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
Moore coached the Pitt-Bradford men’s basketball team from 1993-2010, where, again, his teams had a lot of success. He finished his Pitt-Bradford career with nearly 300 wins, the most in the school’s history. His teams reached the ECAC Tournament four times and the NCAA Tournament twice. He recruited and coached three Conference Players of the Year and eight First-Team All-Conference selections. He coached a pair of 2,000-point scorers and nine 1,000-point scorers. Eleven seasons his Panthers won 16 or more games.
After Pitt-Bradford, Moore coached the Archbishop Walsh boys basketball team for 11 seasons. His Eagles were the Monsignor Martin Class B regular season champions in 2016, IAC Champions in 2020 and 2021, and he had seven players in his tenure play college basketball. He coached a 2,000-point scorer and four 1,000-point scorers.
Moore was also named NYS Small School Player of the Year in 1981, an honor which is given by the NYS Sportswriters Association. He is also a member of the Section 5 Hall of Fame and the Allegany County Hall of Fame.
Moore is part of a basketball family, as his daughter Maggie and sons Zach, Sam and Alex all played at Pitt-Bradford.