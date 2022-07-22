OLEAN — For the Olean Oilers, here was the good news:
They’re already division champions, and they have one more chance to finish the regular season on a high note.
Having wrapped up the New York Collegiate Baseball League’s Western Division, by a comfortable margin, on Wednesday, and perhaps finding itself a little more willing to play out the string, Olean dropped a second-straight decision in its penultimate contest on Friday night. After bowing to Genesee, 12-7, a night earlier, it lost to Hornell, 7-2, at Bradner Stadium.
That was, remarkably, just the second time all summer that the Oilers lost in consecutive days and just their third instance of back-to-back losses after dropping a doubleheader to Cortland on June 25, losing a doubleheader to Mansfield on July 4 and then falling to Hornell the following day.
Olean (27-14) can still finish strong — and reach both 28 victories and 56 points — and will still finish second to Cortland in the entire league standings, regardless of the outcome, when it hosts Dansville in its home and regular season finale today (4 o’clock) at Bradner Stadium. Either way, coach Andrew White’s team will take on the winner of a first-round playoff between Hornell (23-17) in Dansville in a one-game division championship next Tuesday back at “The Brad.”
On Friday, ace Liam Devine gave Olean four dominant inninings, allowing no runs and just two hits while striking out five with no walks as the game remained scoreless into the fifth. But in that inning, the Steamers finally broke through against the Oilers bullpen, plating five runs to take control and holding on from there.
Peyton Johnson and Colton Burd each had a two-run single as part of that five-run frame. Olean finally got on the board by answering with two runs in the sixth, but Hornell notched two more in the seventh to retain its five-run lead.
Former Olean High star Dylan Vincent finished 2-for-4, including an RBI double as part of that sixth inning for the Oilers. Mitchell Grosch, Blaise Zeiders and Andrew Stillinger all mustered a single for Olean, which was outhit, 7-5, and committed two errors to the Steamers’ none.
Joe Dolansky matched Devine’s effort, allowing just one hit and no runs while fanning six over four innings for Hornell. Tree Slawson gave up the two runs, but scattered just four hits and a walk in five effective innings of relief.