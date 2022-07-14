HORNELL — The Hornell Steamers halted a five-game win streak for the Olean Oilers, piling up six first-inning runs and beating the NYCBL West Division’s first-place team 10-7 on Thursday.
After a scoreless top of the first, Hornell took control in the bottom of the inning, playing six runs on five hits and three walks, forcing Olean starting pitcher Carson Whiteman out after one batter in the second inning.
The Oilers (24-11) narrowly out-hit Hornell 14-13, but left 14 runners on base to Hornell’s six.
Olean slowly chipped away at the lead, trailing 8-5 after a two-run top of the sixth, but Hornell pulled away again with two in the bottom of the sixth.
Third baseman Mitchell Grosch and designated hitter Blaise Zeiders both hit 3-for-5 in the loss for Olean, with Grosch (Mercyhurst/Warren, Pa.) recording a double and Zeiders marking three RBI and a run scored.
Eldred, Pa. native centerfielder Cole Sebastian (Canisius College) hit leadoff, going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Taiga Sakuma and Trent Rumley (RBI) had two hits each with a run scored.
In relief for Whiteman, who took the loss, Paul Tripi allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 3.1 innings. Ben Berdine pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out three with one hit.
Paxton Hughes had the hot bat for Hornell, hitting 4-for-4 with a double and Max Schmarder and Jack Loftus both hit triples.
After Braden Consaul’s six-inning starting effort, Hornell native Collin Burdett earned a three-inning save, scattering six hits for two runs allowed on four strikeouts and a walk.
After a day off, the Oilers are back in action on Saturday, completing a suspended game at Dansville (3 p.m.) before playing another game shortly after.