FRANKLINVILLE — The Portville softball team grabbed its league opener on the road as three different players hit over-the-fence home runs on Wednesday.
Portville (1-1, 1-0) defeated Franklinville, 14-2, in six innings in CCAA II East play.
Sam Steadman went 2-for-2 with a homer, double and five RBI, scoring twice while Teagan Kosinski went 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs and two stolen bases. Alisha Dickerson added a home run and drove in three.
Dickerson earned the win in the circle, striking out seven with three walks and scattering three hits.
Olivia Frank went 1-for-3 with a home run for Franklinville (0-4, 0-1).
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Friendship/Scio 14, Fillmore 0
SCIO — Nevaeh Ross went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and Morghyn Ross went 3-for-e with three RBI to lift Friendship/Scio.
Also for F/S (6-2), Claire Calhoun had two hits including a double, two runs and four RBI and Katherine Lamberson had a double, two runs and three RBI.
Nevaeh Ross held Fillmore to three hits, striking out 14.
Mylee Miller, Oakley Frazier and Mattie McCumiskey each had a hit for Fillmore (2-4).
CCAA I WEST
Olean 25, Southwestern 0, 5 innings
JAMESTOWN — Olean cruised to its fifth straight win to start the season as it marked 20 hits in five innings.
Emma Edwards and Amy Campbell combined for a one-hitter over five innings with eight total strikeouts.
Edwards marked a team-high five hits including a double for four RBI and five runs while Ariel Maine (three RBI, two ryan) and Alaina Hirliman (two RBI, four runs) had three hits each. Anna Bates had two hits including a triple for four runs and two RBI.
Madison Cresanti had the lone hit for Southwestern.
Falconer 14, Allegany-Limestone 2
FALCONER — Taylor Foster hit a two-run home run for Allegany-Limestone (1-5) and Addison Thornton had a double, but those were the only two hits for the Gators in a road loss.
Falconer’s Hannah Melquist and Jerzie Smith combined for a two-hitter.
Kayla Lynn led Falconer with a 4-for-4 night and Emily Zaranek had a single, double and three-run home run.
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 22, Salamanca 8, 5 innings
SALAMANCA — Allison Rowland went 4-for-4 to lead a big day at the plate for Ellicottville (4-0).
Ande Northup threw a complete game for Ellicottville with three strikeouts and went 3-for-3 to help her own cause.
Jaida Mendell and Courtney Marsh added two hits each for the Eagles.
For Salamanca,
Makenzie Crouse went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Alyssa Perkins went 3-for-3. Kortney DeBoy and Charli Ross added two hits each and Avianna Stahlman scored two runs.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 16, Dansville 0, 5 innings
WELLSVILLE — Makenna Dunbar hit a grand slam and finished with two hits and five total RBI to lead a productive night at the plate for Wellsville (10-1).
Marissa Ordway pitched for all but the final out — 4 ⅔ innings — striking out five without a walk before Dunbar got the final out. Ordway had two doubles for two RBI.
“Marissa had an excellent outing tonight and swung the bat very well,” Lions coach Matt Burke noted. “Makenna Dunbar has been super productive at the plate all season and that continued tonight … just top to bottom our lineup really swung the bats well.”
Also for WHS, Makenzie Cowburn hit a bases-clearing double and had four total RBI while Emma Dunaway (double), Kaylie Fuller (RBI) and Brazen Beckwith added two hits each.
Bolivar-Richburg 11, Hornell 2
BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris and Malayna Ayers both hit home runs to lift Bolivar-Richburg.
Harris went 2-for-4 and scored twice and Malayna Ayers went 2-for-4, also hitting a double, with two runs and three RBI.
Haley Mascho (run, RBI) and Madison Carney (double) had two hits each, Jayna Thomas had a hit and three runs and Allison Zilker drove in two runs. Rylee Whiting started in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 11 with five walks in a two-hitter.
Hornell’s Parker Graham hit a double.