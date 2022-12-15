Want to see how much opponents lock in on Dani Haskell?
Watch the benches of the Canisius women’s basketball team’s opponents.
That was second-year coach Sahar Nusseibeh’s message in a recent meeting with the junior guard who leads the Griffins in scoring. As a Preseason All-MAAC Second Team selection, the former Franklinville star is now the go-to scorer for Canisius.
Nusseibeh wanted to make sure Haskell isn’t forcing anything offensively.
“Last year she got away with some things, her go-tos, she was able to do because she wasn’t necessarily the primary focus in non-conference. This year she is,” Nusseibeh said. “The fact that she has pre-MAAC recognition means going into MAAC play, she’s the primary focus. So the conversation with Dani recently has been: your top three or four go-tos are now scouted and are going to be taken away.
“I showed her highlights of when teams took it away, how excited their bench got. I pointed it out to show her, that is how much they’re locked in to what you do, so now the next steps for Dani are how do you diversify your portfolio of scoring, but then also facilitating, and what decisions are you making when they do defend your Plan A? Are you making the right decisions when they take Plan A away and are you going to Plan B, and is it effective?”
HASKELL LEADS the Griffins at 13.1 points through nine games, including seven in double figures, with a season-high 20 against Colgate. Last week, her 16 points against St. Bonaventure sparked a dominant 85-47 Koessler Athletic Center victory.
For Haskell, her second year under Nusseibeh brings a more comfortable nature. Her freshman season lasted only five games before the Griffins ended the season early due to COVID complications; later, coach Scott Hemer stepped down.
“I love Coach Sahar,” Haskell said. “We’ve gotten very close over the two seasons and I think just the way she coaches, she’s very easy to like and play for and be coachable for. So it’s just been really easy to play for her.”
Haskell said she still considers it a “building” year, but believes her team (3-6 so far) can surprise some opponents come conference time.
“Last year was definitely a building year, almost everyone was (new), there were like four girls that had really played a Division I season and I was not one of them,” she said. “This year, we have returners and some new players but it’s just another good building year. Even though we are kind of newer, I think we can really do some damage in conference play ... we were ranked not last in the preseason poll, but one of the last teams (tied for ninth of 11) so I think we can show really that’s not who we are and we will be one of the top teams.”
WHILE Nusseibeh didn’t bring Haskell to Canisius, she knew of the Franklinville native when she took the job in July 2021. Nusseibeh had seen Haskell play AAU games when recruiting for a previous job as a Manhattan assistant.
“She was the most consistent player on that AAU team and she played with some really good players,” Nusseibeh said. “So I knew the talent that I was about to coach and the scoring that I was about to coach, but in terms of the person, I had no idea how great a person and how great a young woman Dani is until I was able to finally coach her.”
Haskell grew up in a “basketball family,” Nusseibeh said, and became a “basketball junkie.” But she impressed her coach as much off the court.
“She’s got real genuine intention and she’s really authentic. There’s nothing fake or false about Dani,” Nusseibeh said. “She’s easy-going, she’s going to go with whatever the team is about, she’s coachable, her attitude is fantastic. My favorite thing about Dani is that she always wants to be her best, she’s really motivated to be her best. So that’s where the coachability comes in, she’s always ready to hear and take coaching, and sometimes it’s not always positive and praise.”
CANISIUS HAS one senior and one graduate student — both transfers; Haskell is the player who’s been at Canisius the longest. Both Haskell and Nusseibeh pointed to grad transfer Vannessa Garrelts as a big influence in learning how to lead the Griffs. Nusseibeh coached Garrelts as an assistant at her previous school, Miami (Ohio).
“I’ve really been trying to watch her and what she does and not just on the court but off the court too,” Haskell said. “She’s a super great person, so I try to follow in her footsteps and try to be more of a leader ... not just saying, ‘good job,’ but basketball things too. That’s one of my goals, to be that leader, and I think some people already view me as a leader because I’ve been here the longest out of everyone, from that first year, but I think I still have a ways to go in that role.”
Nusseibeh started to hear Haskell’s voice last year, but she’s developed it more with Garrelts around.
“I knew that her and Dani would not only be good friends, but I knew that Dani would have someone to kind of learn from,” Nusseibeh said, “and that’s exactly what she’s doing and she’s transitioning into a really good leader on the floor and that’s because she’s observing and studying how Vannessa leads, whether that be vocally or by example and I’ve challenged Dani in that area: don’t just watch Vannessa, study her. Study how she’s doing things because Vannessa comes from Miami, which is where I was and that’s the culture I want.”
HASKELL IS happy to be at a school close to where she grew up, and even closer now to her family’s new home in West Seneca. Her parents, Jeff and Jill, attend all her home games and even some road games.
A Western New York native, she knows what it means to beat other Big 4 schools, as the Griffins did against Bona and in a 57-55 season-opening win over Buffalo.
“This year it was really cool, especially starting off our season beating UB,” she said. “It was like 10 years since we beat them last. And even Bonas, and now I know we can beat Niagara too. It is really cool just because of how big those rivalries are, it’s the Big 4. It’s very cool to now be contenders and winning all these games.”
On the court, Haskell thinks her biggest development has been growing beyond the small-town scorer who took the majority of shots for her high school team.
“Just coming from a very small town and school, I had to do a lot for our high school team,” the four-time Big 30 Player of the Year said. “I think just becoming more of a team player and not doing just what I wanted to do, I’m more developed playing with four other girls on the court and making sure everyone was doing what they’re supposed to do and not just myself. I’m much more of a team player and developed with, not being as selfish anymore.”