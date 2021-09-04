Before recent days, the biggest fish 4-year-old Colton Sulewski had caught were bluegill.
That was before he hooked into some monster smallmouth bass this past week on the Allegheny River near Forness Park.
Colton’s dad, Shaun Sulewski, showed the Times Herald multiple photos of the big bass — at least one of them close to 7 pounds — that were caught on chubs. Shaun explained that they were fishing for pike, but Colton was thrilled to reel in the big bass.
“He’s never caught anything of that size before,” Shaun said. “He was so excited.”
Colton starts prekindergarten this coming week at East View Elementary School. No doubt he will have plenty of “fish stories” to tell his new friends in the class.