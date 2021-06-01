WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville softball team didn’t necessarily tee off the way it has so many other times this season.
And still, it came away with a relatively comfortable victory.
Makenzie Cowburn turned in another dominant outing, fanning 15 while allowing just three hits and no walks to guide the Lions to an 8-0 shutout of Canisteo-Greenwood in a non-league matchup Tuesday night.
Carley Young went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI while Marley Adams, Mallory Sibble and Maddy Spicer all doubled and drove in a run for Wellsville (17-1). The Lions, who entered the week No. 5 in New York State in Class B, took a 1-0 lead in the first and later broke loose with three runs in each of the third and sixth innings.
“We strung some hits together in (those innings),” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “We had four doubles on the night, but we had some timely hits with runners in scoring position.”
The Lions will conclude the regular season today at Cuba-Rushford before beginning play in a Class B playoff bracket that currently boasts three of the top 25 teams in the state (Williamson at No. 4; Wayland-Cohocton at No. 21, down from No. 6 last week).
NON-LEAGUE
Friendship 5, Cuba-Rushford 4
FRIENDSHIP — Friendship pitcher Nevaeh Ross struck out 20 Cuba-Rushford batters and walked four, allowing just one hit.
Ross and Claire Calhoun (double) both had a hit and an RBI. Madeline Lerro and Kendra Gleason had the other two hits for the Eagles.
In relief, C-R pitcher Sydney Howard struck out seven and walked four over five innings.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Genesee Valley 7, Fillmore 5
BELMONT — Addie Grusendorf paced Genesee Valley, hitting 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Kayci Bigelow (2-for-3) and Ashley Burrows both had a double.
Sierra Burrows pitched GV (5-4) to the win, striking out four while allowing nine walks and five hits.
For Fillmore (4-4), Torann Wolfer had a triple. Kirstin Frazier struck out two and walked one as GV marked 11 hits.
CCAA I WEST
Dunkirk 3, Olean 0
DUNKIRK — Ashley Gotowka racked up 13 strikeouts while surrendering just three hits (2 walks) in a shutout effort for Dunkirk.
Alyssa Salerno and Gina Salerno each had two hits for the Marauders, who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added a pair of insurance runs in the third.
Kylie Anastasia threw six strong innings for Olean, striking out five while scattering five hits and four walks. Anastasia, Emma Edwards and JoJo Gibbons tallied the three hits for the Huskies.
CCAA I EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 14, Franklinville 2
FRANKLINVILLE — Kaylee Marek recorded three hits, including a two-run triple, and Alex Shattuck and Lexi Mikowicz combined to strike out seven and allow just four hits (2 apiece) to key Cattaraugus-LV.
Maegan Ellis posted two doubles and two RBIs while Kora Sentz (2-run double) and Destynee Ly each had two hits and three RBI for the Timberwolves.
For Franklinville, Tarry Herman (9 hits, 6 walks) struck out eight while adding a hit and an RBI at the plate and Megan Jackson (double) posted two hits.
Ellicottville 7, West Valley 2
WEST VALLEY — Courtney Sexton held West Valley to two runs on seven hits, striking out 11 with three walks.
Allison Rowland (home run, two RBI), Jenna Hadley (double) and Jillian Tomsick (double) each went 3-for-4 for the Eagles, who had 18 total hits.
Nikki Blackwell went 2-for-3 for West Valley (0-7) and pitcher Colleen Keller struck out seven with two walks.
“We’re the new program in our league,” West Valley coach Bryan Hansen said. “We're growing every day. I think this was our best team game so far this year. We scored both our runs in the seventh inning and we left the bases loaded. We’re a play away here, a play away there. We're close.”
Portville 17, Salamanca 0, 5 innings
SALAMANCA — Olivia Emley went 3-for-4 with a double, marking four RBI and scoring twice for Portville (5-1).
Brooke DeYoe threw a five-inning, one-hitter as she struck out seven and walked four.