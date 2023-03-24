Trietley

Former Olean swim star Alexis Trietley had an impressive freshman season at Colorado State, which included a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (after which she’s pictured here) at last month’s Mountain West Conference Championships in Houston.

 Photo provided

On Oct. 7, in her first collegiate event, Alexis Trietley finished third in the 50-yard freestyle. It was the last time in the regular season that the former Olean High star, in this event, placed anything other than first.

The following day, barely 24 hours into this next level, Trietley won the 100-yard freestyle. This was at the Chick-fil-A Invitational, a meet that boasted, among others, Pac 12 heavyweights UCLA and Cal.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social