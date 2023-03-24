On Oct. 7, in her first collegiate event, Alexis Trietley finished third in the 50-yard freestyle. It was the last time in the regular season that the former Olean High star, in this event, placed anything other than first.
The following day, barely 24 hours into this next level, Trietley won the 100-yard freestyle. This was at the Chick-fil-A Invitational, a meet that boasted, among others, Pac 12 heavyweights UCLA and Cal.
And again, this would be the only place she’d know for the remainder of the regular season.
For years, Trietley dominated the 50 and 100 at each of the local, sectional and, later, state levels. And despite the massive jump, she largely owned these same two events in her initial campaign at the Division I level with Colorado State.
For the 2022 Olean graduate, it likely would have been difficult to imagine a better freshman season. Trietley finished second on the team in total points (302.5) while helping the Rams to a dual meet mark of 8-0-1. She won 15 individual races. She was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week six times. She earned all-conference accolades in both the 50 and 100.
And even when her winning streaks in those events came to an end, they did so in what were still tangibly impressive performances for the first-year sprinter.
At the Mountain West Championships, held Feb. 15-18 at the University of Houston, Trietley entered the 50 freestyle seeded ninth, but out-performed that position by finishing sixth in a personal-best time of :22.76. She went into the 100 seeded third, and in this case, matched that placement, taking third in a PR time of :49.79.
Perhaps the biggest accomplishment in her stellar inaugural season? Both times are the third-fastest for those events in program history.
Not done there, Trietley also anchored the team’s 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays, helping the Rams to fifth and seventh place, respectively. And she certainly did her part, logging her fastest split in each, with times of :22.39 and :49.31, respectively.
Following the league event, Trietley took three weeks off before resuming her spring and, eventually, summer training. Her hope is to qualify for the Olympic trials in June 2024 in Indianapolis. In the meantime, she can look back contentedly on Year 1 in Fort Collins, Colo. To have succeeded that quickly, at that much higher a level, seems a testament as much to her work ethic as her innate ability.
- As with Trietley’s, Cameron Spring’s name has appeared in this space on multiple occasions due to her post-high school accomplishments.
And so, too, is that warranted today.
A four-year standout bowler at Division I Fairleigh Dickinsen — yes, the same school whose men’s basketball team recently pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history — saved perhaps her greatest accomplishment for the final stages of her career, being cited Wednesday as the Northeast Conference Bowler of the Year.
The 2019 Allegany-Limestone graduate is the top performer on an FDU team that recently won its league-best seventh NEC regular season crown. She was also named First Team All-Conference, marking the second postseason accolades of her career after earning second team honors in 2020-21.
According to a release, Spring is the sixth bowler to earn the league’s top individual honor from FDU, which has now claimed the NEC Bowler of the Year in nine of the last 15 years. One of the team’s best players her first three years, she reached a new level as a senior, spearheading the Knights’ 17-4 showing in league play while averaging a conference-best 20.64 pins per frame over three NEC meets.
Spring also paced the league in baker frame average (21.33). She struck on 119 of 220 frames for the NEC’s top strike percentage (.541) while her 9.14 pins per first-ball attempt also ranked No. 1.
Spring’s senior season isn’t over, however, as she’ll lead the top-seeded Knights, who sit 77-38 for the season, into the NEC Tournament, which begins today at the Hamilton Lanes and Entertainment Center in Hamilton, N.J.
- Dani Haskell certainly made the most of her three seasons in a Canisius uniform.
Or at least the last two after the Golden Griffins shut down the pandemic-ravaged 2020-21 campaign — her freshman year — after just five games.
But now, the former Franklinville star has decided to explore other options.
Haskell, last week, entered the women’s transfer portal, per I-90 Elite AAU director Randy Wright. Though she’ll be entering her senior year academically, she’ll have two years of eligibility remaining due to the added COVID year.
Canisius’ leading scorer for the third-straight year, Haskell compiled another impressive campaign in 2022-23, averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while amassing 59 assists and 86 steals. She was recently named to the All-MAAC Third Team for the second consecutive season.
Though the four-time Big 30 Player of the Year fared well, the Golden Griffins mostly struggled in her time, posting a three-year record of 15-51. One of the bright spots for her and Canisius came last November, when Haskell posted a game-high 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds in an 85-47 trouncing of St. Bonaventure.
And with Jim Crowley now back at Bona, and the prospect of greater stability and success on the horizon, there will surely be no shortage of speculation on the potential mutual interest of Haskell finishing her career back “home” with the Bonnies.