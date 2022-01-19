ST. LOUIS — Career nights from Asianae Johnson and Maddie Dziezgowski were not enough as the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team battled before falling to Saint Louis, 77-75, in overtime on Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena.
Johnson totaled a career-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the year. Dziezgowski poured in 20 points, including a 6-of-7 effort from 3-point range, both career highs.
After heading into OT tied at 66, Saint Louis rattled off the first five points, capped by a 3-pointer from Ciaja Harbison. Harbison was unstoppable on the night, racking up 36 points while playing all 45 minutes. Bona (8-7, 0-4) battled back with five quick points from Johnson to tie it back up at 71.
After a Saint Louis jumper put the Billikens up 75-73, Johnson drove the lane and found an open Ene Adams to tie it again at 75. With 7.5 seconds left, Harbison got into the lane and made the game-winning shot with less than a second to play, allowing SLU to escape with a two-point victory.
Trailing 20-17 after the first quarter, and hanging close following three 3s from Dziezgowski, the Bonnies doubled up the Billikens the second second stanza (18-9) and Dziezgowski made a layup with 2:18 remaining to give her team a 35-29 lead at halftime. Bona’s defense then held the Billikens scoreless for the first 3:33 of the third period to take a 12-point advantage (41-29) early in the second half.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Bonnies still had a seven-point lead (55-48). Saint Louis, however, would not go away quietly. The Billikens (5-9, 1-1) opened the final period on a 6-0 run, pulling within one, 55-54, with 6:47 to play. Saint Louis completed the comeback by converting a pair of free throws to tie it at 58 with 3:02 remaining.
Back-to-back layups from Johnson put the Bonnies up 62-58 in the later stages. The Billikens had a chance to tie it in the final minute, but only made 1-of-2 from the free throw line. Johnson again was able to get to the basket and put the Bonnies up three, 64-61, with 27 seconds left.
After a pair of Saint Louis free throws, the Billikens began to foul and sent Johnson to the line, where she made both to put the Bonnies up three, 66-63, with only 20 seconds showing. With four seconds remaining and the ball, Harbison was able to connect from beyond the arc, tying the game at 66 and forcing overtime.
Bona had a chance to win in regulation but Johnson's shot was tipped.
The Bonnies return to action on Friday against Saint Joseph's in the Reilly Center (4 o’clock).