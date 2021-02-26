PHILADELPHIA — The St. Bonaventure University women's basketball fell at Saint Joseph's, 66-63, after a late fourth quarter Hawks run Friday evening at Hagan Arena.
Asianae Johnson led all scorers, finishing with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting while dishing out six assists. Also scoring in double figures for the Bonnies were Tori Harris (13 points), Olivia Brown (11) and I'yanna Lops (10).
Katie Mayock went 1-of-2 from the free throw line with 2:29 to play in the third quarter to give the Hawks their first lead since the first quarter, 47-46.
In the final period, the Bonnies grabbed the lead back from the Hawks, 61-54, when Brown capped off a 9-0 run with a triple from the corner.
Saint Joseph's (6-9, 4-9), however, responded with an 8-0 run to retake the lead and earn the victory.
Bona's (6-13, 5-11) controlled the contest in the first half Friday night.
The Bonnies took the lead from the Hawks, 17-15, with 2:55 to play in the first quarter after a Jurnee President layup.
The visitors would lead for the next two quarters, but the Bona lead never grew larger than eight during that span.
Johnson's bucket with 6:24 remaining in the first half pushed the Bonnies ahead by eight, 29-21.
Junior Deja Francis's layup with 14 seconds left on the first half clock sent St. Bonaventure to the locker room for halftime, leading 35-29.
Katie Jekot led the way for the Hawks with 16 points and six assists.
The Bonnies finish the regular season Sunday by visiting La Salle at 2 p.m.