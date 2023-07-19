ST. BONAVENTURE — In the four months since he returned to the place he and his family considered home, Jim Crowley has had plenty of work to do.
But the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach has made sure to enjoy all the smaller moments that accompanied his return to campus after spending seven years in Rhode Island as the coach at Providence College.
“There’s no question,” Crowley said, asserting that returning to his old job has lived up to his expectations.
“The whole thing, from seeing people in the community, to coming across alums, to connecting with former players, to even taking walks around campus, seeing my daughter make friends, interact in the community, all of it has surpassed what I’d hoped it (would be).”
SINCE FATHER’S Day, Crowley’s new team started to take shape with a six-week summer workout period. The Bonnies retained seven players from last year’s roster who played under coach Jesse Fleming and interim coach Erica Morrow. The team has four newcomers: a freshman from the Netherlands (Tamar Voor de Poort), one junior college transfer (Vici Woods), one transfer from Division II Slippery Rock (Isabellah Middleton) and Dani Haskell, the former Canisius guard and Franklinville native who transferred after three seasons with the Griffins.
“The first focus was the people who were here and who wanted to be here and what they then wanted out of it if they were going to stay, and did that align with what we could provide?” Crowley said. “So once we got to that, then it was getting into the basketball side of some things with folks, seeing where they were and making sure they knew what was important to us. It was the same approach as we look to build the roster. We certainly looked at some things that we felt we needed from a basketball standpoint but we really wanted to analyze it from what we needed as a people standpoint, and who were people that fit Bonaventure and fit what we valued and could give us something on the basketball floor?”
AMONG THE top returners, by 2022-23 scoring average, are Nadechka Laccen (7.7 points per game), Maggie Dziezgowski (6.8) and Tianna Johnson (6.6).
“We’re really pleased,” Crowley said of returning seven players. “All people with experience and all people who’ve been through it. And they’ve had some interesting experiences and they’re still really passionate about the program, and that to me is very, very important.”
While the transfer portal has transformed college athletics, especially in the era of “name, image and likeness, (NIL)” in recent years, Crowley said the Bonnies see the portal as “just another tool.”
The portal opened just as Crowley arrived back at Bona in March. He admitted it’s a different landscape than when he first attempted to build the program as Bona coach from 2000-2016.
“It’s very different because you have that kind of instant access to people ... so you get this excitement that there’s these names and they did this, which is good,” Crowley said. “But as kind of the leader of the program you have to also take a step back and recognize who will fit here and fit what we want to do and I know that St. Bonaventure is a great place to develop as a person, as a student, as a basketball player.
“We wanted to make sure we always get people who are invested in that, whether they are from the portal, whether they are a junior college transfer or they’re freshmen. So the portal opens up that access to that, to some people who still could have that, but at least where we’re at right now, it’s just another tool. There’s junior college players, there’s transfers, there’s high school players.”
With Crowley back on the recruiting trail for Bonaventure after seven years away, how do recruits view the program now?
“I think it’s solid. I think the school itself is really good,” Crowley said of Bonaventure’s recruiting appeal. “Now, obviously, the program has been on some hard times but it wasn’t that long ago that there were some pretty good things that happened. So it certainly takes some vision on recruits to see that, but it also takes some vision on us to see maybe some things that folks and others don’t. That worked for us before and we’re hoping it works for us again.”
WHILE ASSEMBLING a roster, the Bonnies also built a new coaching staff, with associate head coach Tiara Johnson and assistant coach Kelcie Rombach, both former Bona players, following Crowley from Providence back to their alma mater. Jim Brunelli, a longtime coach with Division II head coaching experience at Converse University (South Carolina) and Gannon (Erie, Pa.), joined the staff as an assistant coach. Kayla Jackson is the new director of basketball operations and Chad Smith the video coordinator.
“I feel so fortunate,” Crowley said of his staff. “Obviously ‘T’ and Kelc’, not just having played for me and worked with me, but they love this place. This place means a ton to them and this program means a ton to them. And then to get someone with Jim Brunelli’s experience, we got really fortunate there. Kayla Jackson I’ve known since she was a high school kid and she is a star waiting to happen. And she connected us with Chad in our video role and he is someone we’re really excited to work with. So I like their dynamic already.
“They want to be here. And that to me is the whole thing. We want people who want to be here and can appreciate what is so great about this place and we have that in our staff, and they’re also great human beings who are really good basketball people.”
The NCAA allows teams to practice eight hours per week in the summer, four for on-court activities and four for strength and conditioning. They’ll ramp up to 20 when students arrive on campus in the fall. As he begins his second tenure, Crowley sees the summer window as a valuable learning period for his players.
“I think the two most important (things) are similar,” he said. “They get to know me and my expectations and what my vision is and they get to know each other and what each other’s skills are, what each other’s skills are not and how to help and avoid those things.”
Echoing his introductory press conference, Crowley said he wants the Bonnies to become a team “that people want to see again” this year. In his first run here, the team developed a strong local fanbase with consistent winning: six 21-win campaigns over his last 10 seasons with four WNIT berths and two NCAA berths (and three NCAA Tournament victories between 2012 and 2016).
“Our No. 1 goal is that if you come to see us, you walk out saying, ‘You know what, they play pretty hard, they play together and I can see what they’re trying to do,’” he said.