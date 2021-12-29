ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure Department of Athletics mourns the passing of John Connors, '58, who passed away Dec. 25 at age 85.
A member of the St. Bonaventure Athletics Hall of Fame, Connors was a key part of Bonnies men's basketball nationally-ranked teams during his undergraduate years.
A co-team captain in 1957, Connors earned recognition as Bona's most valuable player that same season. He established a program single-game rebounding record (23) against Iona on Dec. 20, 1956, in Madison Square Garden. He was one of two Bonnies players with 22 or more rebounds in a single game at the time of his induction to the Hall of Fame in 1998. His total of 23 rebounds in a game remains tied for third in program single-game history, behind only two efforts by Bob Lanier, while he also posted 22 rebounds in a game twice – vs. LeMoyne on Dec. 10, 1957, and vs. Wichita State Dec. 7, 1957.
He played on two St. Bonaventure NIT teams (1957, 1958). His 1957 NIT squad won two games in the national tournament, defeating Cincinnati and Seattle, to reach the semifinals. The following year, his team earned an NIT win over Saint Joseph's, when he led Bona with 20 points, as well as a third-place game victory over Saint John's. He led Bonaventure in rebounding each of those seasons, averaging 7.9 rebounds per game in 1956-57 and 10.4 rpg in 1957-58 when he graduated with honors.
He helped the Bonnies to an undefeated home record during his career.
In recent years, Connors served as a member of the St. Bonaventure board of trustees and Athletics Hall of Fame committee.