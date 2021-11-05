ST. BONAVENTURE -- They were the two newcomers that the team, and its fans, had been talking about the most, the reinforcements from whom much will presumably be expected this winter.
And on a night that provided both a slightly different look and a welcomed return to normal, they were the two that probably made the most of their unofficial debut in a St. Bonaventure uniform.
Linton Brown, brought in to be both a shooter and a scorer, was just that, totaling 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 3-of-6 effort from deep, and eight rebounds. Karim Coulibaly, lured in to serve as both a legitimate interior presence and an option at both frontcourt positions, also assumed that role, collecting 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and seven rebounds in just 13 minutes, albeit against players half his size.
And behind them, the Bonnies, after a relatively slow start in which their coach’s son beat them for 10 points in the first 12 minutes, rolled in predictable fashion, beating Division III Alfred, 95-54, in an exhibition before 2,600 observers on Thursday night inside the Reilly Center.
THE BIG difference came in the makeup of the team.
With both Kyle Lofton (bone bruise in his leg) and Jalen Adaway (ankle) sidelined with minor injuries, newcomers Brown and Quadry Adams (13 points, 5 assists) earned the start. It also meant that eight of the 11 who played, including a walk-on, were making their first appearance in front of the Bona faithful.
The welcomed sight was the faithful itself.
Bona drew a previously typical crowd for an exhibition, featuring a packed student section and patches of filled up red seats. What mattered, though, was that this was the first RC game with fans since March 4, 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic.
In the end, the Bona coaching staff got what it expected, a handful of guys, including Brown and Coulibaly, who seemingly “got it” and a group of youngsters who are still a bit behind.
“Some guys are a little bit further ahead than other guys,” coach Mark Schmidt confirmed. “And when you don’t know what you’re doing or (you’re) unsure of what you’re doing, it’s hard to play this game, no matter if you’re playing against Division I athletes or Division III guys.”
He noted, however, “I think the guys, they’re coming, they’re getting better, they’re getting more comfortable, and that’s what this game was all about, getting those guys in uniform and … us finding out where they’re at, but more importantly them finding out where they’re at and what they need to work on.
“There were some positive things, there were certainly some negative things. We’ll go back, we’ll watch the tape with the team and we’ll get better.”
BROWN got off to something of a quick start, collecting seven points over the first nine minutes. In that same stretch, however, Alfred, behind former Olean standout Mike Schmidt, the youngest of the Bona coach’s three sons, hung around, pulling to within 27-24 on a Schmidt three-point play with 7:56 left in the first half.
But from there, it was all Bonnies, as they built the advantage to 50-28 at the break, embarked upon a 55-11 spanning both halves and ultimately outscored the Saxons 68-30 over the final 28 minutes.
Returning starters Osun Osunniyi (12 points), Dominick Welch (10) and Jaren Holmes (11) also hit double figures as Bona placed six at 10 or more on the night. And Brown’s, given the buzz surrounding the arrival of a JUCO All-American, might have been as encouraging as anybody’s.
“He hasn’t been shooting the ball well in practice, but he’s been putting in the time and hopefully this shows: you put in the time, you’re gonna have success,” Schmidt said of the 6-foot-4 guard. “Hopefully he gains confidence from this game because we need him to put the ball in the basket.
“You’re not playing against Division I athletes, but he has eight rebounds, two offensive rebounds; that’s much better than he did in the Kent State scrimmage. So he’s made some improvements and we need him to continue (to do that).”
Brown, who might be first off the bench upon Lofton and Adaway’s return, hopes to use the effort as a springboard into the season-opener against Siena.
“It boosted my confidence a little bit,” he acknowledged. “Like Coach said, I’m in the gym a lot. I’ve put a lot of hours in with my team and by myself, so it gave me a little boost for Tuesday’s game.”
FOR Bona, which shot 61 percent from the floor and made 8-of-23 from deep, there’s still enough to tweak from a meshing and aesthetic standpoint. Then, too, there are some minor health concerns, as Adaway seems less than 100 percent for Tuesday and Welch took a nasty spill before needing to be helped off in the second half. (The latter appeared to be okay while Lofton was held out merely for precautionary reasons).
But for now, at least, Bona has something to build on and a sellout crowd to look forward to against the Saints.
“It was terrific, kudos to the students,” Schmidt said of the mostly-masked audience. “The place was packed, I don’t think we could have fit more into (the student section). Just to be able to have 2,000 or whatever, just to have people in the seats, it makes the Reilly Center what it really is, and we’ve missed it.”
“I know against Siena, there’s not gonna be any empty seats. (It was) good for the players to see that.”