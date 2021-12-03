ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team featured three players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as it fell to Kent State, 64-53, Friday night at the Reilly Center.
Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 18 points. Johnson was 7-of-11 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. She dished out a team-high six assists.
Tori Harris added 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while I’yanna Lops finished with 10.
Kent State (6-1) used an 18-7 run spanning from the end of the third quarter to the fourth, grabbing its biggest lead, 58-43.
The Golden Flashes also turned 14 offensive rebounds into 18 second chance points.
A layup from Lops and a 3-pointer from Tianna Johnson brought the Bonnies back within 58-52 with 3:40 to play.
That’s as close as the hosts would get.
Kent State, fresh off a victory over a Top-20 UCLA team last week, scored on four of its last five possessions, icing the game.
The Bonnies (5-2) made a push to get back in the game coming out of halftime, using a 7-1 spurt to get within 40-36. The defense also played a role in the comeback effort, holding the Golden Flashes scoreless for 3:34 in the third period.
Kent State, however, responded with a triple from Lindsey Thall and a second chance bucket from Clare Kelly, pushing their lead back to 45-36.
SBU is back in action Monday night when the Bonnies host Bucknell at 7 o’clock.