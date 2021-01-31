ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women's basketball team rallied in the third quarter, but ultimately fell to first-place Dayton, 68-51, on Sunday in the Reilly Center.
Deja Francis scored 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 30 minutes off the bench for the Bonnies, who fell to Dayton for the second time this year. Asianae Johnson added 12 points.
Dayton, the defending A-10 champions, who moved to 7-1 (6-0), controlled things from the start, jumping out to a 7-0 lead and holding Bona scoreless over the first 4:32. It extended that lead to 16 (25-9) in the second quarter on a Jenna Giacone triple.
Bona managed to cut the deficit to 10 with 25 seconds left in the half on a layup from Johnson. But Maliya Perry hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Flyers a 40-27 lead at the break.
Then, Bona (2-10, 1-8) made its move.
Coach Jesse Fleming's team opened the third quarter on a 5-0 spurt, pulling it to within 40-34. But that's as close as it would get.
Giacone made a layup late in the period to push UD's advantage back to double digits, 47-36. Bona then closed to within 47-40, but the Flyers opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to go up 56-40 and put the game away.
Giacone scored a team-best 20 points while Araion Bradshaw grabbed 11 rebounds for Dayton, which took its largest lead (the final score) on a Perry trey with 1:42 left.
The Bonnies return to action next Sunday in a home rematch with Duquesne (noon). The Dukes won the first meeting, 71-63, back on Dec. 11 in Bona's season-opener.