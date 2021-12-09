HAMILTON — Asianae Johnson tallied a game-high 17 points to lead the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team to a 61-56 victory at Colgate Thursday.
Johnson finished 5-for-10 from the field and 7-for-11 from the free throw line while also pulling down a game-high nine rebounds. Also for the Bonnies, Tori Harris finished with 12 points while I’yanna Lops added 10.
The Bonnies (6-3) came out firing from beyond the arc in the first quarter, hitting 3-of-6 from distance to take a 14-8 advantage after the first 10 minutes. Bona was able to push its lead to 10, 25-15, following Johnson’s layup with 4:19 left in the first half.
Colgate, however, went on a 13-3 run over the final 4:10 of the half to tie the score at 28 heading into the break.
Colgate (2-7) took a 36-32 lead after a Tiasia McMillian second-chance basket with 5:28 remaining in the third. Lops brought the two sides level again with a layup off a feed from Lexie Sinclair with 2:01 remaining in the third period.
Colgate converted a pair at the free throw line in the closing seconds of the third, taking a 44-41 edge into the final frame.
Harris was able to get the Bonnies’ first four points in the fourth quarter, putting the visitors back on top, 45-44. Later in the period, the redshirt senior converted a three-point play with 5:04 to play that put the Bonnies up three, 52-49.
Following a Colgate score that pulled the hosts within two, 58-56, the Bonnies came up clutch on the offensive glass, pulling down back-to-back second chance opportunities which forced Colgate to foul.
Johnson converted a pair at the line with 21.2 seconds to play, putting the Bonnies up four and securing the road victory.
The Bonnies are back at home Sunday when they host Marshall at noon.