ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women's basketball team's 2020-21 schedule has begun to take shape with the release of this year’s Atlantic 10 slate.
This season, the Atlantic 10 will move from a 16- to 18-game conference schedule, primarily using a Friday/Sunday format for women's games.
The Bonnies' Atlantic 10 schedule is highlighted by home-and-home contests with Duquesne, Dayton, Saint Louis, La Salle and Saint Joseph's.
Bona and Duquesne tip off play for the entire league on Dec. 11 in Pittsburgh. After a return to non-conference action, the Bonnies will resume A-10 play by traveling to Dayton Jan. 1 and Saint Louis Jan. 3 to open the new year.
Bona then returns home for its first home contest of 2021 when Richmond visits the Reilly Center Jan. 8 to start a four-game homestand. After hosting the Spiders, the Bonnies welcome A-10 preseason favorite VCU Jan. 10 before hosting La Salle (Jan. 15) and Saint Joseph's (Jan. 17).
After that stretch, the Bonnies head back out on the road for matchups with Fordham (Jan. 22) and Davidson (Jan. 24). Returning from their quick road trip, the Bonnies host Saint Louis (Jan. 29) and Dayton (Jan. 31) to close out the month of January.
After a bye week, Bona returns to action Feb. 7 in the Reilly Center against regional rival Duquesne.
Mid-February features a trip to Virginia and Washington, D.C., for contests against George Mason (Feb. 12) and George Washington (Feb. 14). The Bonnies finish their home schedule with matchups against UMass (Feb. 18) and Rhode Island (Feb. 20).
A pair of road contests in the City of Brotherly Love awaits the Bonnies to end the regular season. They play Saint Joseph's Feb. 26 and then finish the regular season against La Salle Feb. 28.
The 2021 Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Championship will be hosted by VCU, March 3-7, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. The early rounds will be available live on ESPN+, while the semifinals games will air on CBS Sports Network. ESPNU will air the A-10 Championship final, marking the 24th-straight year an ESPN network has televised the league's title game.
All games not televised on National TV will be streamed on ESPN+.