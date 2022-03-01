At surface level, the storyline is abundantly clear:
This is about as big a regular season game as this particular starting five has ever played.
Indeed, when the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team meets VCU in this road rematch, it will mark a meeting of two of the league’s hottest squads, each of whom is riding a seven-game win streak. For Bona, it will also represent another opportunity at a critical Quadrant I victory and a win that could further propel it to the No. 4 seed or better in next week’s Atlantic 10 Tournament.
For both, too, the postseason implications are difficult to ignore. At 19-7 and 20-7, respectively, both Bona and the Rams are considered squarely on the at-large bubble for the Big Dance. The Bonnies are actually now among “the next four out” in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket projection for ESPN. And the belief is that the winner would find itself, for now, on the inside looking out while the loser might see its bubble burst altogether.
Such are the incredibly high stakes when Bona meets VCU tonight (8:30 p.m., WPIG-FM, CBS Sports-TV) inside the Siegel Center.
JUST AS consequential, however, is the subplot involving star senior Osun Osunniyi.
The 6-foot-10 center exited Saturday’s Saint Joseph’s game mid-way through the second half after suffering a seemingly nasty left ankle injury. According to a team source, the injury is similar to the one teammate Kyle Lofton experienced in December in that it was more than a typical ankle roll, but that “the worst was avoided.”
Coach Mark Schmidt steered away from the suggestion that Osunniyi, like Lofton, could miss somewhere in the 2-3 week timeframe, only offering his standard line that “he’s just a game-time decision” and that Bona wouldn’t alter its approach down the stretch should Osunniyi be unavailable other than plugging backup Karim Coulibaly into the 5-spot.
“We play with the nex guy, we don’t change anything,” he said.
A tweet from Shoon’s sister, Alex, however, who was at the Joe’s game with the Osunniyi family, seemed to shed some light on the big man’s status.
“Witnessing Shoon’s injury live was terrifying, and he’ll definitely be out for a few games,” she said that night. “After the game I talked to him, and he acted like his normal self which made not just me smile, but made everyone else smile also. Right now, all we can do is #prayforshoon.”
IT WOULD seem, then, that Bona might well be preparing to play these final two huge games of the regular season, including Friday night’s home finale against Richmond, without the reigning Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. And if that’s the case, it will rely on the fact it has four other starters who have played a number of these big-stage tilts before, most notably against these Rams in last year’s A-10 Tournament championship.
And it will hope that experience, and perhaps a lift from Coulibaly, will outweigh the massive void left in the middle by Osunniyi’s potential absence, on the road, in what figures to be a raucous Siegel Center.
“The more experience you have the better off you’re gonna be,” Schmidt said. “So we’re lucky that we have veteran guys that have played in games that understand what’s at stake and they’ve played in pressure situations.”
“But this game is just like the last game or the game before that. It’s the next game and we just prepare the way we prepare and hopefully we play well enough.”
BONA, of course, handled VCU, 73-53, in the teams’ first meeting back on Jan. 14.
And though it felt like an initial statement-making victory, it wasn’t a true indicator of where either team stood at the time. Bona went on to lose four of the next six while that was part of back-to-back losses for the Rams.
More recently, however, both have been skyrocketing upward. Bona has won seven-straight, giving it a 1½-game lead over both Richmond and Saint Louis for fourth in the A-10 standings. VCU, meanwhile, has won 10 of 11, with its lone blemish a head-scratching 30-point home loss to Dayton, including a road win over then No. 25 Davidson and recent key wins over Richmond (77-57) and George Mason (72-66).
VCU’s talent, highlighted by point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (11 points, 6 assists), all-conference guard Vince Williams Jr. (13 points, 6 rebounds) and senior guard KeShawn Curry (11 points), has been evident. It’s one of the best defensive teams in the league and has used its pressure defense to force a league-best 17.5 turnovers per game.
But what has allowed the Rams to turn a corner over the last month?
“They’re playing the way they usually play,” Schmidt said, “but they’re shooting the ball much better and their offense is much better. They turn the ball over a little bit, but they play so fast …
“Like every team, either you get better or you get worse. They’re a team that’s getting better as the season goes along, getting more comfortable and just playing their style. They’ve stayed with it and they’re very successful at it.”
The good news for Bona is that it’s had the right formula for VCU (now No. 53 in the NET), handling the Rams’ trademark pressure splendidly while creating enough offense to roll to a 20-point win earlier this year and take two of three against largely the same lineup last year … and come within a couple possessions of nabbing all four.
And with Osunniyi, who’d just begun to play his best basketball of the season, in the lineup or not, that’s how it’ll try to take down the Rams again in this one.
“It’s hard to simulate it in practice,” Schmidt said, “so our guys have seen it, so it helps. They’ve seen the pressure and what it’s like and how to attack it, and hopefully that helps us (tonight).”