ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team finalized its “Bubbleville” schedule with the addition of Army as its fourth opponent.
The times for all four contests, which will take place inside Mohegan Sun Arena, are also set.
Bona will face off against Army on Friday, Nov. 27, in the third of three-straight days of action. It had previously announced plans to play Towson in its season-opener on Nov. 25 and Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day.
This will mark the fourth meeting all-time between the Bonnies and Black Knights, with the last coming in 2016 when Bona scored a 92-83 win at the Reilly Center. Prior to that, the programs met twice in Madison Square Garden: first when Army grabbed a two-point win in the 1964 NIT and then again when the Bonnies earned a regular-season victory in the Big Apple in 1970.
Bona will also have a unique set of game times as a result of the unique circumstances that surround the 2020-21 season. With a need to fit in 45 games over 11 days as part of the “Bubbleville” event, game action will run nearly from dawn to dusk.
Bona’s opener against Towson is slated for a 9 a.m. tipoff, leading off all “Bubbleville” action. It will see action at 1:30 p.m. vs. Stephen F. Austin the following day. Friday’s Army contest concludes a grueling start to the slate with a 9:30 p.m. scheduled tip time. After three days off, Bona’s stay in Connecticut wraps up Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11:30 a.m. vs. Vermont.
All Bona games will be streamed via FloHoops. The remainder of the 2020-21 non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.
BONNIES IN “BUBBLEVILLE” Wed., Nov. 25, Towson, 9 a.m. Thu., Nov. 26, Stephen F. Austin, 1:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 27, Army 9:30 p.m. Tue., Dec. 1, Vermont, 11:30 a.m.